In the jungles of the Valle del Cauca Pacific, officials from the CVC and the Environmental Public Establishment of Buenaventura EPA, released more than forty individuals of wildlife.

The species met the requirements to be returned to the territory where they belong, after being seizedvoluntarily surrendered or salvaged.

Reisa Valencia, a CVC biologist, said that “it is important that people understand that wildlife animals are not pets and that every time we remove an individual from its ecosystem, we are doing it a huge damage.”

The biologist said thatwe want fewer animals in assessment centers and attention to fauna and that they are not away from their habitat for a long time”.

He further explained that “in order to rehabilitate them, must go through medical assessments and biological reviews and zootechnical, as well as laboratory tests. You have to teach them again many of the things they usually do in their natural home.

Conditions

The released species came from the CVC’s San Emigdio Wild Fauna Care and Assessment Center, located in Palmira, but biologists affirm that unfortunately not all have the natural conditions to be released and they remain in the custody, for life, of the health team of this place.

In the same way, the animals that were in EPA custody met all the requirements to be released and in a joint effort with the CVC, were returned to their ecosystemwhere each one fulfills an important function to maintain its balance.

The CVC recalled that performs the necessary tasks to protect the life of each individual and facilitates all environmental education processes so that communities understand the importance of not extracting wild animals.

