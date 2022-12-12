Asphalt Jungle is on its way. Wild parking on Saturday evening, in the historic center. Cars everywhere and parked in the most imaginative ways and, at the same time, contrary to the Highway Code. Areas most affected by the rudeness of motorists via Matteotti and piazza Duomothe road that leads to Campedel and the most beautiful postcard of the city. The numbers 112 and 113 were bombarded with phone calls, but it’s not like the carabinieri and the police could do who knows what. The traffic police would have been needed, but their shift ends at evening aperitif time, then everyone is free from the report.

Wild parking in the evening in Belluno, car traffic jam or in the centre news/parcheggio_selvaggio_belluno_giro_vite_sindaco-12408378/&el=player_ex_12408380″>

Reports also arrived at Palazzo Rosso, after a one-way alternating and mandatory reverse had been created in via Matteotti, but far from guaranteed due to the queue and in the Duomo it was difficult to pass between the illegal parking in the shadow of the Prefecture and the ice rink.

Lambioi and the connected escalator? Not exactly deserted, but with a large availability of seats: «I wasn’t in the center the other night», he began Mayor Oscar De Pellegrin, «but a situation was reported to me that is no longer sustainable. And sadly, it’s not even the first time this has happened. Our fellow citizens have the bad habit of having their car only a few meters away from where they need to go. There is no difference whether for an important errand or a spritz in the company of friends».

The city that celebrates is even more beautiful, but the limited distances should favor smarter parking: «We are in agreement on this», underlines De Pellegrin, «that’s why we’ll talk about it tomorrow, in addition. What is happening in the center is not bearable for either the residents or the guests. There is the risk of accidents or investments and we have to do something».

The most powerful deterrent would be fines, the problem is that the late worker with the time disc is punished, but not those who break the code after a certain time: «If it were to be useful, the shift of local police officers could be extended, but we are studying all the possibilities and we will discuss them to find a solution. I will speak with the brigade commander Roberto Rossetti and perhaps also with Bellunum, to understand if it is possible to lengthen the operating hours of the escalator or prepare more convenient rates for parking. We are well aware of the problem and we will do our utmost to find a solution, even before the Christmas holidays, when the situation could once again become critical. We would like a more orderly and, therefore, even more fascinating city than it already is».