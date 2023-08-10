Wildfires in Maui Cause Communication Crisis: Cell Phone Service Out, Restoration Could Take Days or Weeks

Wildfires Cause Widespread Cell Phone Outages on Maui

CNN – Thousands of people on the island of Maui are currently without cell phone service as wildfires continue to burn out of control, leaving residents unable to make emergency calls or contact loved ones. The restoration of communication services could take days or even weeks.

Hawaii Lieutenant Governor, Sylvia Luke, shared the alarming news on Wednesday morning, stating that “911 is down. Cell phone service is down. Phone service is down.” Typically, cell phone towers can withstand the likes of intense hurricanes, even Category 5 ones, but fires present a unique challenge.

Glenn O’Donnell, Vice President of Research at market research firm Forrester, explained, “When fires get too close to the telephone exchanges, they burn equipment, antennas, and power lines. In extreme cases, they will even weaken the towers, causing some to collapse. Smoke and flames also impede signals due to the density of airborne particles.”

The collapse of a cell tower can result in a lengthy restoration process, potentially taking months. However, if mobile carriers are prepared, they can deploy backup units, such as COWs (Cells On Wheels), COLTs (Cells On Light Trucks), and GOaTs (Generators on Trailers), to restore limited service within hours.

The current situation on Maui is further complicated by widespread blackouts, with power outages affecting over 14,000 homes and businesses. Although many cell towers have standby power generators, their functionality may be limited by the duration of the power outage.

Dimitris Mavrakis, Principal Investigator at ABI Research, explained that cell towers primarily rely on fiber-optic cables or microwave links for communication. However, if wildfires interfere with these links, catastrophic failure can occur, leaving the cells without connection to the rest of the world.

Another issue arises from the overwhelming call volume during emergencies, which can overload the system, even with good coverage. Mavrakis clarified, “All the inhabitants of these areas can try to contact their relatives or the authorities at the same time, saturating the network and causing a cut. However, network operators can activate extra measures to quickly restore service.”

T-Mobile has already begun assessing the impact of the fire on its equipment in the affected area. A spokesperson for the company stated, “When conditions are safe, our Emergency Management team will deploy portable and agile satellite and microwave solutions that will restore service to affected areas. We also have portable generators ready to deploy at sites affected by the loss of commercial power, and our Emergency Response team is working with FEMA and the State of Hawaii to support firefighters and other first responders, organizations, and communities.”

As the cell phone service remains disrupted, satellite networks offer a glimmer of hope. Satellite phones, equipped with large antennas, can deliver voice, SMS, and data services anywhere on Earth, independent of ground-based infrastructure. Some newer smartphone models, including the iPhone 14, Motorola, and Huawei phones, offer built-in satellite connectivity for emergency purposes.

Apple introduced its Satellite Emergency SOS service, allowing users to contact specialized emergency dispatchers via satellite when they cannot access a cellular network. The service provides important information, including coordinates, medical ID, and emergency contact information, to operators. However, this feature is reserved for emergency services and does not allow users to contact friends and family.

In past disaster situations, companies have successfully brought connectivity to affected regions. Notably, in 2017, Google collaborated with AT&T and T-Mobile to deploy Project Loon balloons, providing internet access to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria.

In the meantime, the Hawaiian Red Cross has encouraged individuals to call 1-800-RED-CROSS to check if their loved ones are at a local shelter.

The extent and duration of the cell phone service outage on Maui remain unclear, but efforts are underway to restore connectivity and support affected communities. Verizon and AT&T have yet to respond to CNN’s requests for comment on the situation.

