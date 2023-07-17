Home » Wilfran Castillo, from composer to right-wing activist: “They call me a fascist”
Wilfran Castillo, from composer to right-wing activist: “They call me a fascist”

by admin
The vallenato singer-songwriter Wilfran Castillo He is one of the most representative figures of the romantic vallenato that has marked several generations.

Next to Omar Geles They represent the old vallenato figures who have known how to innovate and stay current. He has creativity and a unique talent for making songs with lyrical richness.

However, the vallenato composer has another distant facet of music: political activism. With thousands of followers on social media, Wilfran Castillo He does not hold an opinion against the political left, which he qualifies as a “religion of grudge”.

Everything hurts them, everything is violated, they prefer to create a union than start their own business”, he commented on his account Twitter. That’s his line: all to the right.

PETRO CRITIC

The composer has used the 280-character social network to question the policies of the current president Gustavo Petro. It does not save adjectives.

A Colombian went to Venezuela When there was money there, until 20 years ago I lived well. She voted for Chávez and then she came to Colombia. Arriving here she voted for Petro. Today she stands in line for 4 days with her mother to receive a subsidy. But she says that she is happy about the change. What do you think?”, the artist recently wrote on his Twitter account.

During the 2022 presidential elections, he campaigned and was the protagonist of several controversies. He first promoted the campaign of Fico Gutierrez; in the second round, obviously, he leaned towards the engineer Rodolfo Hernandez.

How little memory or how little information you have. (Petro) was a guerrilla and kidnapper. Meanwhile Rodolfo Hernández built and It generated employment for thousands of people. #Nomaspetro”, he replied to a user.

His antagonism with the left was not reduced once Petro he came to power, on the contrary, he has criticized almost all his policies during the 11 months of the Government. Last week he questioned the president’s proposal to pay young people to study and not commit crimes.

Castillo recalled his former accordion player, Luis León, who was murdered last year in Ocaña when a criminal tried to rob him.

Many call me fascist, because I criticize that the government wants to pay young people for not killing. So how much would I have to pay to the one who killed my partner? Luis León to return it to me alive? Life is not negotiable, neither is freedom”, published in Twitter.

Wilfran Castillo has been recorded by artists of the stature of Ricardo Montaner, Fonseca, Silvestre Dangond, The Golden Binomial, Los Diablitos, Peter Manjarrés, Adriana Lucía, Poncho Zuleta, Iván Villazónamong others.

The controversies and critics that he avoided in music, he won them in his role as a right-wing political activist.

