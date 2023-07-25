Wilfran Castillo reacted to the brutal murder of a man who was riding a bicycle: “Lead for criminals”

Last Monday, July 24, a case was known that shocked the entire country. It is a robbery Villa del Rosario, North of Santander.

A man was on his way to work on his bicycle. was surprised by a criminalwho without saying a word, hit him hard with a metal tube.

The victim, identified as César Belén Sánchez, died due to the seriousness of the injuries. The thief repeatedly hit him. chances to steal his bike.

Faced with this outrageous news, the singer-songwriter Wilfran Castillo spoke on his social networks and threw a series of darts at Colombian President Gustavo Petro.

peace manager doing La Paz Kills working man. Now they say I lack empathy. I am not interested in the opinion that goes against the right to life and the right to work freely without being robbed or extorted.

“Peacekeeper making peace kills working man. Now they say I lack empathy. I am not interested in the opinion that goes against the right to life and the right to work freely without being robbed or extorted. Jail and lead for criminals and murderers”, wrote the composer on his Twitter account.

This is not the first time that Castillo has launched comments towards the president’s management. In fact, he has questioned the idea of ​​paying young people not to kill.

