Home » Wilfran Castillo reacted to the brutal murder of a man who was riding a bicycle: “Lead for criminals”
News

Wilfran Castillo reacted to the brutal murder of a man who was riding a bicycle: “Lead for criminals”

by admin
Wilfran Castillo reacted to the brutal murder of a man who was riding a bicycle: “Lead for criminals”

Last Monday, July 24, a case was known that shocked the entire country. It is a robbery Villa del Rosario, North of Santander.

A man was on his way to work on his bicycle. was surprised by a criminalwho without saying a word, hit him hard with a metal tube.

The victim, identified as César Belén Sánchez, died due to the seriousness of the injuries. The thief repeatedly hit him. chances to steal his bike.

Faced with this outrageous news, the singer-songwriter Wilfran Castillo spoke on his social networks and threw a series of darts at Colombian President Gustavo Petro.

Peacekeeper making peace kills working man. Now they say I lack empathy. I am not interested in the opinion that goes against the right to life and the right to work freely without being robbed or extorted. Jail and lead for criminals and murderers”, wrote the composer on his Twitter account.

This is not the first time that Castillo has launched comments towards the president’s management. In fact, he has questioned the idea of ​​paying young people not to kill.

See also  They identify a heat wave at the bottom of the ocean

You may also like

Corina Baur: Farewell to the secret Bullerbü

229 aftershocks are registered after strong earthquake of...

The mistake of the coffee growers

Report Reveals Beijing’s Highest Average Monthly Salary in...

Chevron: Ground found

The deputy director of the CAM is dismissed...

83-Year-Old Former Pastor Charged with Kidnapping and Murder...

Ansfelden: mother and baby injured in an accident

Local motocrossers shine in Guayaquil

Jiang Xiaodong Leads Delegation to Shanghai for Study...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy