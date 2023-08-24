Wilfran Castillo told the story behind “I didn’t want to fool you”

During an interview with journalist Alí Guerrero, the singer-songwriter Wilfran Castillo told the story behind his musical success ‘I didn’t want to fool you‘, recorded by Puerto Rican Víctor Manuelle.

According to the composer’s account, the work was born after a party he had in Barranquilla and where he met his protagonist. A lady, who decided to end the relationship she had with her husband to give herself a new opportunity in love with a person younger than her.

“I played at a party and a lady looked at me and looked at me, I even came to think that she liked me because she was looking at me, but then a boy came and sat next to her and I said: ‘The boyfriend arrived’, so I didn’t look where she was, but to the other side and The lady still looked at me, when I’m leaving she says: ‘I have to tell you something, that bald guy you see next to me is my boyfriend (and he looked younger than her), I cheated on my husband with that man and I’m in love with him’”, Wilfran Castillo’s story begins.

She added that the lady confessed to her that Barranquilla society blamed her for ending their relationship, but she was unaware of the suffering she was experiencing with her ex-husband, who did not give her enough love that she truly deserved.

“’My husband blames me and the city of Barranquilla tells me ‘she’s the horny one’, but no one kept the lists of the times he cheated on me and left me stranded, so, One day after looking for him so much I found the person you see with me today’”, Wilfran Castillo said when recounting the conversation he had with the person who inspired the song ‘I didn’t want to cheat on you.’

The song was included by Víctor Manuelle in his salsa and tropical music album ‘Que suene los tambores’, released in 2015.

