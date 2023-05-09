Wilfran Castillo’s controversial trill

The Vallenato singer-songwriter Wilfran Castillo opened a new debate on his social networks, after launching a tweet in which he mentioned the women who assure that they don’t need a man by their side to feel fulfilled.

Currently there are more women who prefer to be single, empowered and not economically dependent on a man; however, the composer mentions that, on the contrary, he sees many female enemies of love.

It worries me to see older women generalizing personal resentment and trying to imply that the woman alone is better off. I see more and more women who are enemies of love as a couple and a feminism that is sweeping love and male courtesy. What do you think? I read them 👇🏼 — WILFRAN CASTILLO (@WILFRANCASTILLO) May 8, 2023

“It worries me to see older women generalizing personal resentment and trying to imply that the woman alone is better off. I see more and more women enemies of love as a couple and a feminism that is destroying love and masculine courtesy. What do you think?”, he wrote on his Twitter account.

Given this, one of the users of this social network responded: “Every time we meet men who serve little. The good ones are scarce or they are already busy”. Likewise, Luis Villegas, also an Internet user, added: “They are points of view. Now, because of a bad experience, you cannot crucify others”.