Home » Wilfran Castillo’s controversial trill
News

Wilfran Castillo’s controversial trill

by admin
Wilfran Castillo’s controversial trill

The Vallenato singer-songwriter Wilfran Castillo opened a new debate on his social networks, after launching a tweet in which he mentioned the women who assure that they don’t need a man by their side to feel fulfilled.

Currently there are more women who prefer to be single, empowered and not economically dependent on a man; however, the composer mentions that, on the contrary, he sees many female enemies of love.

It worries me to see older women generalizing personal resentment and trying to imply that the woman alone is better off. I see more and more women enemies of love as a couple and a feminism that is destroying love and masculine courtesy. What do you think?”, he wrote on his Twitter account.

Given this, one of the users of this social network responded: “Every time we meet men who serve little. The good ones are scarce or they are already busy”. Likewise, Luis Villegas, also an Internet user, added: “They are points of view. Now, because of a bad experience, you cannot crucify others”.

See also  Ski instructors and schools at the bureaucracy knot: refreshments only in October

You may also like

Tanganyika: Governor Julie Ngungua ousted by the provincial...

Who is Mr Beast, the youtuber who is...

May 9, 1993: The first free elections in...

Carry out in-depth theme education and lead the...

Lääne Elu newspaper on Tuesday, May 9

Leipzig teacher receives teacher award 2022

May continues without registering deaths from COVID-19 –...

Intolerance in MÍO in Cali seems uncontrollable

Warning strike by doctors: Six municipal hospitals in...

​Chun’an wakes up the idle fields in winter,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy