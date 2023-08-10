Home » Wilhelma: Mashuri carpet is there
Wilhelma: Mashuri carpet is there

Schabrakentapir Mashuri died in the Wilhelma. Photo: dpa/Bernd Weißbrod

Mashuri, the first cub of its kind at Stuttgart Zoo since 1979, has died. It had pneumonia.

The first young Malayan tapir in Wilhelma since 1979, Mashuri, has died. As Wilhelma reports on Instagram, the young animal, which was born last August, died after a three-week illness. Mashuri had been under medical treatment since the onset of the illness. Until the end, the keepers had hoped that the animal would recover

An autopsy revealed that the female tapir died of pneumonia. This was the result of a purulent foot injury. At the end of July, the young animal succumbed to the infection. According to the Wilhelma employees, Mashuri did not show signs of illness for a long time.

Mashuri’s parents, Penang and Maya, have been living in Stuttgart since 2018 and 2019 respectively. After a gestation period of 13 months, Mashuri was born in the summer of 2022. She was the first offspring for both Maya and Penang. Tapirs are among the endangered animal species. Zoos in Europe run a conservation breeding program with around 50 animals.

