Wilintón Rodríguez took office as governor in charge of Arauca – news

A new binational working table was met with representatives of public transport such as taxis from Colombia and Venezuela.

Among the agreed points, Venezuelan taxis must deliver, no later than January 31, the characterization of the vehicles to the Arauca Government Secretariat, in order to verify all the documentation required for their passage into the territory.

Lieutenant Walter Andrés Benavidez of the Traffic Police requested the commitment of the taxi drivers’ union to comply with and enforce traffic regulations.

On the part of Colombia Migration at the table it was made clear that with the Venezuelan identity card foreign transporters can only enter up to the capital municipality; They were also socialized with the regulations in the case of taxi passengers.

The taxi union asked the Arauca Mayor’s Office for speed in making a decision regarding routes and authorization of passenger loading and unloading points, in order to avoid trauma to mobility between the two countries.

This table was attended by the director of ITTDAR, Merardo Tovar Altuna, the Secretary of Government of the Mayor’s Office of Arauca, César Valderrama, Loida Nieves territorial director of the Orinoquía region of Colombia Migration and the Traffic Police. Camilo González, who was a liaison with the taxi drivers union, also participated.

Source: Arauca Departmental Traffic Institute

