Will abstention also be reduced in regional elections?

There was significant participation in the 2022 presidential elections, which in the second round was 58.17%, the highest since 1998. Therefore, one of the great expectations in the territorial elections in October is whether that will be maintained citizens’ impulse to go to the polls or, failing that, abstention will return to its usual levels.

The census for the regional elections, as of last July, is 39,920,500 people (19,371,098 men and 20,549,402 women).

High abstention has been one of the great problems of Colombian democracy over time, since on average it has been above 50% in the different national and regional elections.

Despite this, in territorial elections (in which governors, mayors, deputies, councilors and mayors are chosen) citizens participate more than in presidential and parliamentary ones.

This is explained because in this kind of elections the authorities and representatives who are closest to the population, who are in the territory and from whom people expect solutions to the main problems, are elected.

In the regional and local elections of 2019, a total of 22,189,063 citizens went to the polls, out of a potential vote of 36,581,160. In other words, the turnout was 61%, the highest in this class of elections since 2003 (see graph).

What is expected this year

If the trend continues, in the regional elections on the 29th of next month a participation of at least 63% is expected, that is, that a little more than 25 million citizens cast their vote.

However, one of the factors that could conspire to do so is the difficult security situation in various regions due to the actions of the guerrillas and high-impact criminal groups.

In recent days, the Ombudsman’s Office identified that 399 municipalities in the country are at extreme and high risk of acts of violence that affect the electoral process that ends on October 29, when regional elections are held throughout the country. National territory.

For several decades, elections have been taking place in Colombia in the midst of violence; however, in 2015 this phenomenon diminished because the FARC guerrillas were close to reaching a peace agreement with the Santos government and in 2019, when they were already demobilized.

This could have repercussed in some way so that in the elections of those years the participation in the polls increased, without ignoring that in any case the violence was present on the part of other organizations, such as the Clan del Golfo and the dissidents of the Farc.

However, for this year’s regional elections, concern is growing over the increase in violence in various regions, particularly by dissidents. Governors, mayors, the Ombudsman’s Office, the Attorney General’s Office and the registrar Alexander Vega himself have issued alerts and expressed fears that the armed groups could influence the day on October 29, not only hindering the normal development of the day, but also even constraining the direction of the vote.

The Electoral Observation Mission (MOE) indicated, in its sixth report presented to the National Commission for the Coordination and Monitoring of Electoral Processes, that according to its records, “in the first 10 months of the 2023 local elections, between on October 29, 2022 and August 29, 2023, a total of 288 acts of violence against political leaders have been registered, which is 80% higher than for the first ten months of the 2019 elections.”

So it remains to be seen if this climate influences many citizens in critical areas such as Cauca, Arauca, Catatumbo, Nariño and Caquetá to abstain from voting in next month’s elections for fear or prevention or, on the contrary, the duty may be greater. to exercise this right and not allow the violent to dictate what can and cannot be done.

The Minister of the Interior, Luis Fernando Velasco, said that the Government and different authorities are working to shield the elections. “More than 300,000 men (of the Public Force) are committed to the security of the electoral process,” he said.

Second round in Bogota

In this year’s elections, the second round would “begin” to elect mayor of the capital of the Republic, which will have to be done if on October 29 the winner does not reach 40% of the vote and gets a minimum of 10 % advantage to second.

The polls show that it is unlikely that any of the candidates for the Liévano Palace will obtain 40%, so the possibility of a second round is very great.

This could increase abstention in Bogotá on October 29, because many will postpone their vote for the second round, when the final decision would be made.

An example of this is what happened in the 2022 presidential elections: 21,418,631 people (54.92%) participated in the first round, while in the second round, which Gustavo Petro and Rodolfo Hernández arrived at, 22,687,910 voted. (58.17%).

The political conjuncture

The country lives a new experience by having a first left-wing government in the Presidency with Gustavo Petro, who at the same time achieved important representation in the Senate and Chamber with the Historical Pact.

At the beginning of this government, the forces of Petrism predicted that they would also triumph in this year’s territorial elections; However, today we are experiencing a different moment because we can see a premature wear and tear on the Government and the image of President Petro due to various situations that are not right, such as insecurity in the regions and urban areas, some scandals and because they still do not see their enforceable

So what some analysts believe is that the difficulties that the national government is having could drive an anti-Petro vote from people who do not want this problem to be transferred to their regions and, therefore, participation would grow in departments such as Antioquia, North of Santander and the Coffee Axis, among others.

