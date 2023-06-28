Will Alexis Henríquez arrive with Lucas González at América de Cali?
Lucas González has represented the renewal of the technical direction in Colombia, his level, professionalism and good results in the first tournament of the year with Águilas Doradas, have given recognition to his talent and work in the local sports scene. So much so, that after his resignation from the Rionegro team, many clubs rushed to hire him.
In the last few hours, journalists who are experts in Colombian professional soccer signings have taken for granted the hiring of González to América de Cali, a club that recently fired Alexandre Guimaraes, a Costa Rican strategist, which is why he is seeking this position.
“As was announced more than a month ago, ‘Plan A’ of #America it was Alejandro Restrepo (with whom they had been speaking since December), they finally decided on ‘Plan B’: Lucas González (41). Today they reached a total agreement,” announced sports journalist Felipe Sierra.
González and Henríquez from the heart of Atlético Nacional
The Bogotá coach has achieved important results in professional soccer, he is accompanied by Alexis Henríquez and Tiago Piña, his technical assistants, and Carlos Tabarez, physical trainer.
It is valid to remember that Lucas González was a coach in the minor divisions of Atlético Nacional, a club to which he is very close, as well as Alexis Henríquez, a legend of the green club as a player and partly of his technical process.
As they are direct and historical rivals, many wonder if in the eventual arrival of González to the Red Devils, he would arrive with his entire coaching staff, understanding Henríquez’s close relationship with the Greens. Initially, it is speculated that within the negotiation, González would arrive with his coaching staff, including the idol defender of the green fans.
The BetPlay 2023-I League runner-up, Atlético Nacional, lived a bitter night this Tuesday, June 27, at the Atanasio Girardot. After losing the title to Millonarios, the purslane seem to be plunged into a crisis, which was glimpsed in the last match of the group stage for the Copa Libertadores.
Despite qualifying for the next phase of the international tournament in advance, it was evident that the fans are unhappy with the current status of the team.
Faced with the Board of Trustees for the closure of group H in Medellín, the stadium was marked by the absence of its fans, a cold, almost empty stadium, demonstrated the nonconformity of the Purslane fans.
Crisis in Atlético Nacional
In addition to the low participation of the fans, the booing of the Brazilian coach of the greens, Paulo Autuori, was added, demonstrating the evident discomfort and the crisis of the relationship between the team and the fans.
To add to the negative cocktail of the purslane crisis, the team lost to Patronato at home. With a 0-1 defeat, they said goodbye to the group stage, with a very poor level of play, without rhythm or intention to play.
To close the bitter night of Atlético Nacional, messages in the stands further heated the atmosphere.
“Benjamín, you already brought out your champion team. When are you leaving?” was read in a message displayed in the northeastern stands of the Atanasio and which was applauded by several of the fans.
The insults of the fans to the managers
The message was directed to Benjamín Romero, vice president of Atlético Nacional. Insults to the directives were chanted wildly: “Get out Benjamin, you’re from Millos. Get out, get out, Brazilian (Autuori)”