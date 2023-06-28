Will Alexis Henríquez arrive with Lucas González at América de Cali?

Boos at Autuori and empty Nacional stadium after the final

The BetPlay 2023-I League runner-up, Atlético Nacional, lived a bitter night this Tuesday, June 27, at the Atanasio Girardot. After losing the title to Millonarios, the purslane seem to be plunged into a crisis, which was glimpsed in the last match of the group stage for the Copa Libertadores.

Despite qualifying for the next phase of the international tournament in advance, it was evident that the fans are unhappy with the current status of the team.

Faced with the Board of Trustees for the closure of group H in Medellín, the stadium was marked by the absence of its fans, a cold, almost empty stadium, demonstrated the nonconformity of the Purslane fans.

Crisis in Atlético Nacional

In addition to the low participation of the fans, the booing of the Brazilian coach of the greens, Paulo Autuori, was added, demonstrating the evident discomfort and the crisis of the relationship between the team and the fans.

To add to the negative cocktail of the purslane crisis, the team lost to Patronato at home. With a 0-1 defeat, they said goodbye to the group stage, with a very poor level of play, without rhythm or intention to play.

To close the bitter night of Atlético Nacional, messages in the stands further heated the atmosphere.

“Benjamín, you already brought out your champion team. When are you leaving?” was read in a message displayed in the northeastern stands of the Atanasio and which was applauded by several of the fans.

The insults of the fans to the managers

The message was directed to Benjamín Romero, vice president of Atlético Nacional. Insults to the directives were chanted wildly: “Get out Benjamin, you’re from Millos. Get out, get out, Brazilian (Autuori)”