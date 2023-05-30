Home » Will aliens invade Earth this May 30?
News

Will aliens invade Earth this May 30?

by admin
According to the Royal Spanish Academy the term UFO is an acronym for “unidentified flying object”. and as its name indicates, it is an object that cannot be identified and whose origin remains unknown after investigation.

These are aerial sightings that have not been given a full or total certainty of what they are. Commonly people assimilate it with flying vehicles aliens.

Direct contact with extraterrestrial beings has not yet been conclusively established.despite the fact that there are several reports and documents declassified by the United States in which they affirm their existence and their influence on earth.

However, it does not stop arousing curiosity about the study and the mystery that this type of research entails and if extraterrestrials really exist and if he poses, for them, a possible alien invasion on earth.

Given this, a few days ago a renowned tiktoker warned about a terrible prediction that could happen this Tuesday, May 30.

Listen and learn the story behind this prediction:

