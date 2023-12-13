Will Amazon trigger next global pandemic? – Scientific news.it

While the Amazon is celebrated for its unrivaled biodiversity, it simultaneously functions as a potential cauldron for pandemic diseases. This was reported in a new article on The Conversation by Camila M. Romano, researcher at the Faculdade de Medicina da USP (FMUSP).[1]

Environmental destruction, particularly during severe droughts like the current one, is identified as a catalyst for disease emergence and resurgence.

The road to deforestation: the danger of the BR-319 highway

The paving of the BR-319 highway, which connects Porto Velho and Manaus, increases concerns, as deforestation in this corridor is expected to triple over the next 25 years. Land grabbing and speculation are mainly behind this deforestation, which mainly affects pristine forests.

The cascade of ecological upheavals and health crises

The dynamic nature of deforestation leads to habitat fragmentation, increased fire risk and decreased biodiversity. This upheaval, coupled with climate change, social challenges and disorganized migration, creates a perfect storm for disease to flourish. Malnutrition due to water and food shortages, waterborne diseases such as cholera, and mosquito-borne diseases such as malaria and dengue fever are on the rise, exacerbated by global warming.

The spectrum of emerging zoonotic diseases

Zoonotic diseases, which jump from animals to humans, pose an alarming risk. As Romano explains, habitat destruction forces wildlife to migrate closer to human settlements, increasing the likelihood of such diseases. Despite the difficulty in predicting zoonotic epidemics, careful monitoring of viruses and bacteria through advanced sequencing technologies can provide early warning signals.

Worrying scenarios for the future?

The story of the Amazon is full of wonder and alarm. Of concern is not only the scale of the potential spread of the disease, but also the complexity and interconnectivity of the ecological, social and climatic factors at play. As this article from The Conversation reveals, this is a scenario in which precaution and proactive monitoring are not only advisable but essential to prevent future pandemics.

