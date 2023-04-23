Will Apple’s MR headset replace the iPhone as the flagship product? From Benzinga Italy

© Reuters. Will Apple’s MR headset replace the iPhone as the flagship product?



Benzinga – Less than two months to go Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) Of Apple (NASDAQ:), Inc. (:AAPL), and enthusiasm is growing.

In his latest Power On newsletter, Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman reiterated his view that WWDC 2023 will be an “opportunity to herald a post-iPhone era while making existing devices more attractive.”

The anticipated revelations

Apple’s long-awaited mixed reality headset will be the star of the show, Gurman said. The columnist expects a showcase of more products, including new Macbooks and an Apple Watch software update. A comprehensive list of the products he’s particularly excited about includes:

The mixed reality headset

A new xROS operating system and software kit

New MacBooks

IOS 17

iPadOS 17

MacOS 1

The watchOS 10 update

Several new models, including a 15-inch MacBook Air, an updated 13-inch MacBook Air, an entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro, updated 24-inch internal chips, and an updated high-end MacBook Pro are currently in the works. Gurman said. The new MacBook Pro models are expected to go on sale this year or early 2024, she added. Two Mac Studio follow-ups are also reportedly planned, but their timeline is less clear.

Many of the new laptops will be announced at WWDC, the columnist said. Models due out in June, however, may not be powered by the new M3 chips but rather something more in line with current M2 processors, he noted.

Gurman said that updated iOS and iPadOS might not even offer major new features. Changes to macOS and TVOS are also unlikely.

However, the columnist expects the new Apple Watch OS to incorporate major changes, including an updated interface.

A future beyond iPhone and iPad

With the new mixed reality headset, Apple is preparing for a future beyond the iPhone and iPad, Gurman said. The device will likely have a clear developer story, and much of the conference will showcase the headset’s onboard App Store and accompanying tools, he added.

Apple executives believe the headset will have a slow start but will eventually replace the iPhone, Gurman said. The headset is unlikely to go on sale for several months after its unveiling, giving developers time to build mixed reality apps and services, he said. The columnist expects Apple to ship the product just in time for the holidays.

Shares of Apple finished Friday’s session down 0.21% at $165.21. Benzinga Pro data.

Foto Shutterstock

Read the article also in Benzinga Italia