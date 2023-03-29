© Reuters Will central bank steadfastness lead to recession?



This is asked by Clément Inbona, manager of La Financière de l’Echiquier, who analyzes the recent increases in relation to the crisis in the banking sector: what are the fears of investors

When it comes to monetary policy and interest rates, the real risk is that central banks, involved in fighting inflation, may act too late and then go too far, pushing too far for too long. What happened last week, with a real central banks barrage on hikesmight make you think about this.

GOAL TO STOP INFLATION

“Monetary discipline is an art more than a science – he comments Clement Inbona, manager of La Financière de l’Echiquier – because it is often necessary to take a hit at the rim and one at the barrel, seasoning everything with a reassuring language for the interested parties”. This is demonstrated by the declarations of Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank, on the need to pursue the objective of 2% inflation without however denying the possibility of intervening to react to a banking crisis…

** This article was written by FinanciaLounge