Meanwhile, a premise: the readers of La Stampa are prepared. And they follow the arrival of the new government with the right interest and also a pinch of apprehension related to the news and the hottest topics. But before criticizing, they first ask to know more. And it is with this objective that the appointment «Ask it to Giannini» was born, a tête-à-tête between the director of the Press and subscribers on the most topical issues.

In the episode of October 26, those scenarios on which public opinion concern is concentrated, on the issues that dominate the political debate that bounces on newspapers and social networks, were addressed.

The “polonization” risk on civil rights

The first to speak is Maura da Siena who asks the director if Giorgia Meloni’s Italy does not run the risk of a “Polonization” especially on the issue of civil rights. Director Giannini replies that this is a pertinent question especially in the light of what was declared in his inaugural speech by the premier “because Poland on the subject of foreign policy has decided to take root with absolute firmness in the principles and values ​​of Atlantic fidelity and pro-European. And Giorgia Meloni said the same for Italy ». It is a pity that in Poland this declaration of Atlanticism was followed by the “iron fist” adopted under the heading civil rights. In this sense, the director Giannini acknowledged that the similarity with Meloni’s Italy is all there for now because the government of the Italian right seems to follow that same model: “The first signs are not absolutely comforting if you look at Gasparri’s exit. on law 184 ”as well as the line taken by the government in managing the arrival of the two NGO ships that bring migrants to Lampedusa, blocked in the port or the behavior of the police who beat up the young demonstrators at the“ La Sapienza ”university. In short, these are – said the director of the Press – “small signs that must make us stay on the alert”.

The question about fascism

Then comes the question of Giancarlo, who puts his finger on a sore not just, to the point that Giannini baptizes his question a «question»: «Did Prime Minister Meloni give sufficient answers about fascism in her inauguration speech? “. The director replied that in his opinion the answers are still to be given and should be clear because we are talking about “a wound still open on the living skin of the country”. And he added: “I expect Giorgia Meloni not to get away with saying that she has no sympathy with the regimes, because already speaking of sympathy or antipathy towards a dictatorship means debasing a problem that represents the tragedy of the totalitarianism of the ‘ 900 … “. And here is what Giannini really expects from Giorgia Meloni: «A sentence like the one pronounced by Gianfranco Fini at the end of his visit to Jerusalem at the Holocaust Museum: ‘Fascism is absolute evil’». Among other things, according to the director, the new prime minister would have tomorrow, October 28, exactly 100 years after the March on Rome, the best opportunity to distance herself from fascism and say a definitive word “capable of triggering a pacification definitive “.

What will happen to the PNRR? What about the building bonus?

Issues related to the economy and with very concrete repercussions were also discussed in the episode of «Ask it to Giannini». Also architects and professionals concerned about the future of building bonuses such as, more generally, the National Recovery and Resilience Plan of the PNRR will be called live. On the latter, the director Giannini explained that just three days before the elections the team of pollsters led by Nando Pagnoncelli revealed that over 60 percent of Italians knew nothing about this plan. That said, he clarified how these funds will be spent (ie for modernization works in the country, infrastructural works) and that Giorgia Meloni added something “not wrong” on the merits. That is: “All the calls for tenders opened before the summer were drawn up on the basis of a cost of raw materials that in the meantime has risen a lot due to the gas war declared by Putin, so make the tenders today compared to tenders made then , 5 or 6 months ago, would lead to much higher costs, because in the meantime the cost of raw materials such as cement or copper has exploded. Therefore: «If reviewing the PNRR means intervening on this point, as Meloni seems to have said, then it can be done. Instead, what cannot be done – concludes Giannini – is to upset the commitments already made “to divert those funds to other things”. In short, if we limit ourselves to an intervention like this, we do not throw away the PNRR.