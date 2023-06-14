WILL IT BE YUYU??? THE MOTHER ASKS TO INVESTIGATE A VIDEO 1 YEAR AFTER ITS PUBLICATION « cde News

NATIONALS – A video that had been published on social networks shows a girl with the same characteristics as Juliette, who disappeared more than three years ago in Ambush. The material dates back some time and is analyzed by the National Police and the Prosecutor’s Office.

Prosecutor María Irene Álvarez, in charge of investigating the case, and lawyer Max Narváez, legal representative of Lilian Zapata, the mother of the girl better known as Yuyú, explained in conversation with Radio Monumental 1080 AM what the video is about.

The lawyer commented that the material was shared with his client by Stephan Le Droumaguet, Juliette’s father, who lives in France, and that the woman later communicated the matter to the Anti-kidnapping Department of the National Police, which stated at that time that the filming was already being investigated.

It is a video available on TikTok, which would have been published on May 31, 2022 and has a shorter version that was shared on June 3, 2022.

The recording shows a girl who would have the same characteristics as the little girl who disappeared on April 15, 2020 in the city of Emboscada, Cordillera. It is a filming that was apparently made on public roads by two foreigners.

The Public Ministry agent was consulted in this regard and stated that “prima facie it appears to be” Yuyú, but she limited herself to not giving more details to safeguard the investigation. However, she indicated that a technical verification of the content and origin is being carried out.

The mother’s lawyer, for his part, pointed out that perhaps for reasons of confidentiality the National Police did not return him.

To this he added that there is an appeal filed against the resolution of the six-year prison sentence that Lilian Zapata received on September 24, 2021 for the punishable acts of abandonment and violation of the duty of care, which was recently referred to the Supreme Court of Justice.

The mother was also sentenced two months later to two more years for contempt of a court order to perform a DNA test and another toxicological test in the search for her daughter. She had refused the studies.

The stepfather, Reiner Oberüber, was also prosecuted in the further prosecution of the case for child pornography and was acquitted of guilt and penalty.

The authorities, for their part, carried out numerous raids in various towns in Cordillera and other departments, especially in places where German citizens reside due to the hypothesis of kidnapping —which was never proven. However, the Prosecutor’s Office never found clues.

