Will not encourage tourists to visit North Waziristan: Provincial Tourism Department

The tourism department of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province says that although North Waziristan is now safer than in the past, tourists will not be encouraged to visit the area.

This statement by the Director General of the Department of Tourism came after reports that according to local administration and military sources, on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha this year, around two lakh tourists visited Razmak, a tourist destination in North Waziristan, and the mountainous region of Shawwal.

North Waziristan has long been the stronghold of the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and fighters of other militant organizations have also been hiding in the area, but in 2014, a major military operation was conducted against the militants in the area adjacent to the Afghan border.

The district administration of North Waziristan and the military officials posted there say that now there is peace in the area and all roads leading here are open.

But Director General (DG) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Department of Culture and Tourism Mohammad Bakhtiar told Independent Urdu that although North Waziristan is now safe, he would still not encourage people to visit North Waziristan.

“Right now infrastructure and facilities are not available. The area is remote and there may be an obstacle, hazard or problem in between. In such a situation, if people are not encouraged to go to North Waziristan and God willing something bad happens, then the responsibility will fall on us.’

Mohammad Bakhtiar said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is working on a project to build tourist accommodation in North Waziristan, but he said that people are still afraid and that is why most of the local people visit these areas. .

He said that ‘on the last Eid, we declared Orakzai as a new tourist center, arranged facilities and accommodation there and did a lot of publicity for it, but that strategy has failed for now.’

Military sources say that local people of North Waziristan are encouraged to rent out their rooms on the ‘AirB&B’ website on a permanent basis to provide employment opportunities and promote tourism. Therefore, this question was also asked to the Director General of Tourism.

However, he said that although Wi-Fi internet facility is available in many areas in North Waziristan, the experiment is likely to fail.

‘Our culture is not like that. No one thinks it is good to have strangers in their house. However, if they have to, they never receive his money. That is why when this experiment was conducted in Orakzai, it failed.’

Who were visiting North Waziristan for tourism?

After the videos of the tourists shared on social media, including by private news channels, questions arose as to who these ‘millions’ of tourists were and how they reached the remote areas of North Waziristan and how tourists in the region lacked basic amenities. How is accommodation and food arranged and can a common citizen also visit North Waziristan for tourism?

Deputy Commissioner Rehan Gul Khattak told Independent Urdu that the number of tourists entering Razmak alone was 150,000, while other tourists went to other areas of North Waziristan. Military sources also told Independent Urdu that the total number of tourists entering North Waziristan this time was 219,000.

Rehan Gul said that the majority of those who came to North Waziristan belonged to the southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Bannu, Karak, Laki Marwat, Kohat, etc. .’

Situation of routes leading to North Waziristan

However, while talking to Independent Urdu, all the military and non-military organizations agree on one thing that now North Waziristan has been opened for traffic. All the routes are open and any Pakistani citizen can now travel to North Waziristan unhindered.’

Military sources said that although the transportation routes are open, there is no special arrangement for the common people to stay in North Waziristan.

Assistant Commissioner Razmak Rahmadullah Khan told Independent Urdu that Razmak is the center of attraction for most of the tourists. ‘Ten friends of mine came from Peshawar on Eid-ul-Adha, who did not face any problem on the way.’ The assistant commissioner said that ‘if the vehicle is one’s own, it takes six to seven hours to reach Razmak from Peshawar.’

However, on the other hand, local residents say that if the road is not clear or there is an obstacle at the check post, it may take more than half a day to reach Razmak from Bannu alone.

Karim Wazir, a native of North Waziristan, told Independent Urdu that Wasuq cannot be told when to stop at which check post.

‘Most of the tourists you hear about are people who have made friends and relations in their own areas with IDPs migrating from North Waziristan. So they get a place to spend the night with local people.’

Safdar Dawar, president of Miran Shah Press Club, said that on the occasion of Eid, the army and the provincial government make special arrangements. That is why tourists enter in droves. But on normal days the situation is slightly different.’