CIUDAD DEL ESTE (Nationals, by Editorial Office) In the latest polls and on the lips of the public, the possibility that Payo Cubas is heading the list of presidential candidates is resonating strongly, a man whose mental health has been questioned a lot because of his multiple completely broken episodes where he taped some public figures such as the former mayor of Ciudad Del Este Javier Zacarías Irún, Judge Amílcar Marecos, close encounters with some police officers who at the time tried to prevent their acts of vandalism when in some demonstrations for evictions In the area of ​​Alto Paraná and Caaguazú, he painted patrol cars and was confronting the police, let us also remember the iconic moment in which he spilled a bottle of water on Calé Galaverna, an event that later cost him his stay in the Senate.

There are many citizens who feel represented by Payo Cubas, even justifying his actions that time when he defecated in a judge’s office, under comments of the type “they shit on us every day…” referring to the magistrates, he was pointed out several times Because of the things he says and does, despite choosing the path of the circus to attract the attention of the public, many times because of the violence and the total imbalance, people feel that he does what we all want to do with respect to the political class. . Recently his sexual life was exposed where he himself exposed his anecdote with transvestites and then he was offended when in a program of terrible category they spoke about it saying exposing a message from an alleged transvestite who had had an encounter with him, which greatly annoyed the candidate and refuted with many adjectives that today are branded as discriminatory and even homophobic.

In short, many qualifiers, from being strongly considered an unstable person, a clown, a defender of citizenship, the voice of the people, a marijuana user, a madman, etc etc, today he is the one who heads the list of presidential candidates, he will be the winner?? Santi Peña finished digging his grave in his meeting at CDE when he told the four winds that the charges are achieved by politics and not by titles or abilities, Efraín Alegre is fossilized in his own lies, babbling the name of Cartes whenever he can and promising anything as long as they vote for him, while his dirty laundry from when he was MOPC minister is aired.

And so ahead, will it be true that the popular will elect Payo as the next lord of Paraguay? Will Paraguayo Cubas really be the salvation that our country seeks and needs? We look forward to April 30, and hopefully we all arrive safely because the atmosphere is becoming tense and the propaganda for and against each one is increasingly hostile.

