Radamel Falcao Garcia He is one of the most important Colombian players not only on the national sports scene but also in the world, as the forward of the Rayo Vallecano of Madrid He has managed to build a solid career that still has many dreams and triumphs to achieve.

The 37-year-old samarium who days ago shared an emotional message to commemorate the International Women’s Day asking for equal opportunities, in addition to collective work to close gender gaps in all aspects, in addition to support for all female leadership, especially in sports, is the protagonist of a rumor that has gained strength in the last few hours.

It is about one that also involves his wife Lorelei Taronthe woman who has accompanied the ‘tiger’ through thick and thin.

Also read: Did they shed it? Juan Diego Alvira reappeared in networks

Besides: Ben Affleck would say goodbye to Batman in ‘The Flash’

KienyKe.com He learned first-hand that the top scorer in the country’s history would be expecting a child with his partner, the Argentine singer with whom he already has a large family.

According to the source, the García Tarón family, made up of Jedidiah, Dominique, Desirée and Annette García Tarón would grow with the arrival of a new member.

Although this was not all, since it was also revealed that it would be a girl, the gender of the baby of the also player of the Colombia selection that even in January 2023 he asked his sentimental partner for the second time.

What is Falcao’s love story with Lorelei?

It was in 2006 when the Colombian and the Argentine met, Radamel Falcao played for River Plate and Lorelei pursued her dream of being a singer, which is why she moved to the city of Buenos Aires.

However, it was an evangelical temple that both met, the Colombian who immediately fell in love after being very insistent managed to ask the young woman who was 18 years old at that time, three years younger than the soccer player.

The relationship was formalized, even the samarium traveled to his current wife’s hometown to ask her parents for permission to officially be her boyfriend. Shortly after they got married and have been together for more than a decade.