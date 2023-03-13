People say that Will Smith is “embarrassed and hurt” by the decision of Chris Rock to base a new special of Netflix in their famous confrontation in the 94th edition of the Academy Awards.

The couple made history at the ceremony for all the wrong reasons after Smith took the stage and slapped Rock across the face for making a joke about his wife’s hair loss. Jada Pinkett-Smith.

Smith, 54, has been slapped with a 10-year suspension from the awards ceremony, while Rockwhich was hosting the event in 2022, has used the incident as material for its new stand-up show, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage.

At the Hippodrome Theater in Baltimore, ironically Pinkett-Smith’s hometown, Rock, 58, has premiered a series of scathing rebukes aimed at marriage, including a comedic monologue inspired by her extramarital affair with singer August Alsina.

Sources have told Entertainment Tonight that Smith has been greatly affected by the Netflix special and is hoping Rock will “let it go.”

The outlet claims that Smith has not yet seen it and has been informed of its content by those who have seen it.

Rock has accused the Oscar winner of having “selective outrage” during the show’s finale and added insult to injury by recalling Pinkett-Smith’s well-documented infidelity.

But a source close to the comedian tells DailyMail.com that could have been avoided with a simple ‘sorry’.

Chris never received a private apology from Will, only a public one that did not mean anything ”, insists a source close to the comedian. In fact, Will has only referred to the situation on two occasions: once in Instagram the day after the Oscars and another in an apology video.

But the source insisted that Rock’s decision to revive the scandal on his Netflix show had nothing to do with seeking revenge, but rather a way for the comedian to “get it all out” and “be done with it.” ».

Chris wanted to get this out once and for all and be done with it. This was very cathartic for him,” the source added.

The comedian didn’t hold back when it came to bringing up the slapgate scandal on stage.

Instead, she doubled down on her attack on the A-list couple by bringing up Pinkett-Smith’s admitted affair with her son Jaden’s close friend, musician August Alsini, in 2020.

Before shocked audiences, both live and on tape, Rock said Smith had misdirected his anger over the fact that “his wife was fucking his son’s friend.”

And to add insult to injury, his humiliating response aired exactly one week before the 2023 Oscars, which will take place on March 12, and which Smith will not be able to attend for the next ten years as a result of his violent outburst. at the ceremony last year.

The infamous slap came in March 2022, when Rock took the stage to present the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature.

Turning to the Smiths, he said he was “looking forward to” seeing Pinkett-Smith on GI Jane, poking fun at his shaved head.

Smith immediately went on stage and slapped him on the head. Returning to his front-row seat, he yelled at her, “Don’t talk about my wife’s mother’s fucking name.”

In the weeks that followed, the actor was forced to resign from the Academy, which subsequently expelled him for 10 years.

During his special monologue on Saturday night, Rock shared his thoughts with the audience: “Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face. But I’m not a victim, baby. You will never see me crying on Oprah or Gayle.

‘Everyone called him a b**ch, and who does he hit? Me. You all know what happened to me when Suge Smith hit me,” he joked. Still hurts. I have ‘Summertime’ ringing in my ears.’

Rock explained why he didn’t hit Will back: “You know what my parents taught me? Don’t fight in front of the whites.’

ENLACE ORIGINAL: Will Smith is ‘embarrassed and hurt’ by Chris Rock’s controversial Netflix special | Daily Mail Online

SEE ALSO: https://entornointeligente.com/2023/03/06/chris-rock-responde-a-la-infamous-slapped-by-will-smith-at-the-oscars-almost-a-year-after /