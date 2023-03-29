© Reuters. Will Tesla win the race for the greatest water savings?



Benzinga – The Mexican Foreign Secretary visited the site where the Gigafactory will be built Tesla (NASDAQ:) Inc. (:TSLA) in the country and said it will have the lowest water consumption of any auto plant in the world.

What happened

Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon shared an overview of the Gigafactory on Twitter and had his comments on water consumption on Tuesday.

Pricing overview at which Tesla will build the world‘s least water-consuming automotive plant. pic.twitter.com/7N7JtCLbI2 — Marcelo Ebrard C. (@m_ebrard) March 28,

Translated into English, the tweet states: “Panoramic view of the property where Tesla will build the world‘s lowest water-consuming automotive plant.”

Tesla analyst Sawyer Merrit shared a few tweets from the Mexican official, including one where he’s inside a Tesla vehicle with the governor of Nuevo León Samuel Alejandro Garcia Sepulveda.

The Mexican foreign minister and the governor of Nuevo León visited the headquarters of the Telsa Giga Mexico ownership aboard a Model X. They also met some members of the Tesla team on site. pic.twitter.com/quenzjon2w — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) March 28, 2023

Because it is important

A blog published by the multinational chemical company DuPont (NYSE:) says the auto industry uses nearly 40,000 gallons of water to produce a car. Water is used in nearly every stage of automotive manufacturing, according to DuPont.

Before the announcement of Gigafactory Tesla at the end of February, the Mexican president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and the CEO of the electric vehicle maker Elon Musk they had spoken on the phone. The president had subsequently addressed water supply constraints at the then potential Nuevo León site.

Obrador, who had previously balked at the Nuevo León site, gave the green light after the president was reassured by Musk that the factory will use recycled water.

