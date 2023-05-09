Will the 6 + 6 Committee succeed in completing the electoral laws in Libya? Al-Ghad channel

The Committee for the Preparation of Electoral Laws in Libya 6 + 6 representing the House of Representatives and the Supreme Council of the State held its second meeting in the capital, Tripoli.

Fathallah al-Sariri, a member of the committee representing the Supreme Council of State, said that the committee is expected to finish its work as soon as possible in light of the current consensus within it and between the two councils.

Al-Sariri revealed that the 6 + 6 committee has not yet entered into the conditions for running for the presidency, and that it is still working on legislative election laws first.

Al-Sariri added that the committee’s sessions continue daily in Tripoli and communicates with the relevant authorities such as the Electoral Commission, the Civil Registry and the Statistics Authority.

For his part, the UN envoy to Libya, Abdullah Batili, renewed his support for the 6 + 6 committee, with the aim of approving election laws in preparation for holding them as soon as possible.

The Presidential Council affirmed that the path to free and fair elections begins with the success of the national reconciliation project to cross over to the stage of stability and building a democratic state.

Idriss Ahmid, a writer and political researcher, believes, through the Magharebia Hesseh program, that the 6 + 6 meetings will not produce anything, especially with regard to the conditions for running in the elections.

Ahmid said that until now, and after two meetings of the committee, no conditions for candidacy have been agreed upon, due to the existing differences between the House of Representatives and the Supreme Council of State over the conditions for candidacy.

Hussein Moftah, deputy editor-in-chief of the Africa News Portal, said, through the Magharebia Hessah program, that initial indications indicate that the 6 + 6 committee will not succeed in achieving the goals for which it was established.

Moftah pointed out that some local parties insisted on giving the lower and upper house of the state an opportunity, despite the state of disagreement between the two councils, which has impeded reaching any tangible results so far.