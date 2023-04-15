Will the agreement be fulfilled?

BY: JORGE ELISEO CABRERA CAICEDO APRIL 15-2023 It does not seem prudent to me the strategy of the national government to try to win the votes at retail of the congressmen of the Conservatism, liberalism, of the U, to obtain the approval of the so-called Reform to the Health. It has repeatedly failed to comply with the agreements reached with these […]

