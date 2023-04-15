The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation would have asked the Transportation Superintendence for explanations regarding the commitments assumed by the company Ultra Air, so that the remuneration of the money from the tickets purchased is made.

The 300 thousand users affected by the closure of operations of the airline Viva Air are waiting in relation to the request made by the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation.

This request, addressed to the Superintendence of Transportation, which depends on the Government of Gustavo Petro, is based on demanding explanations about the commitments assumed by the Ultra Air company, in order to pay money to the injured parties.

Thus, the Attorney General’s Office asked the Superintendence of Transportation to take “the pertinent measures in the case given the airline’s refusal not to return the money to travelers, until he defined if he was going to continue or if he was going to liquidate ”.

The National Government ratified a contingency plan to avoid affectations. The Ministry of Transport, including, demanded the rescheduling or return of the money.

This request made by the Public Ministry, supports after the airline’s refusal not to refund the money to travelers until it was defined whether it would continue in operation or if it was going to be liquidated.

It should be remembered that once flights were suspended on March 30, the airline was conditioned with the pertinent reimbursement of the value of the tickets and also with the relocation of passengers; who were stranded in different tourist areas such as Cartagena, San Andrés and others.

This led the Attorney General’s Office to require the delegate and Supertransportation for the protection of users of the Transportation Sector to give a prompt response.

Prosecutor’s position:

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation is advancing the respective investigations into possible scam to hundreds of citizens, this after the controversial cessation of operations of the airlines Viva Air and Ultra Air.

The figure is compelling; moments before announcing the cessation of its operations, initially 115,300 passengers were affected and some 22,000 had to buy new tickets to make their trips.

This was caused because the airlines in question continued to offer and sell tickets to users from all over the country despite the situation they were suffering.

Ministry of Transport:

The Minister of Transportation, Guillermo Reyes, in a press conference in which he announced a series of measures to face the social, economic and air connectivity difficulties faced by the Archipelago of San Andrés, Providencia and Santa Catalina, ratified that Viva Air and Ultra Air would be saved.

Will Ultra and Viva Air work again?

1. Viva Air

Reyes said that the integration between Avianca and Viva Air will be resolved by the Civil Aeronautics by the middle of next week.

“The way it is going, it is most likely that before the end of this month, the Viva airline will once again fly through the Colombian air, which is something important for passengers, company workers and travel agencies,” he said.

2. Ultra Air

“There is a very advanced capitalization process that could be ready before the end of the month, it is very advanced. Ultra planes to fly our skies, and most likely for international flights,” said the minister.

A few days ago the news broke that Bolivian businessman Germán Efromovich, who owned Avianca, offered his shareholders one dollar for the company.

Given:

Ultra Air left a debt of 8 million dollars and accounts payable of $14 million. This airline operated in Colombia for 13 months.

Guild Collaboration:

An extension in its protection plan for users affected by Viva and Ultra Air airlines until next Monday, April 17, 2023 was announced by the airline Avianca.

It will be a benefit at no additional cost, depending on availability on flights from Avianca

Affected users should contact the Avianca contact center by dialing option number six or go to the sales offices at the airports with the flight reservation number at hand so that the airline staff can validate the information.

