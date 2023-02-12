A surprise operation was deployed by the district and police authorities of Santiago de Cali in a funeral procession that toured commune 2 in the north of the city, which, faithful to the dark custom of these congregations, maintained conditions that disrupted the tranquility, the coexistence and respect for the circumstances and citizens unrelated to the event.

Given this, the Secretary of Security and Justice of Cali, Jimmy Dranguet Rodríguez, explained that “this caravan was moving north, heading towards the neighboring municipality of Yumbo, generating anxiety, fear with modified motorcycles that caused a great noise. For this reason, we say stop the caravan and generate peace of mind for citizens. We found motorcyclists with a male grill, consuming liquor in the vehicles, doing dangerous maneuvers on public roads, obstructing traffic without permission to do so.

“All the authorities will be aware that these caravans do not affect public order. You have to accompany loved ones until their last step, peacefully. We are going to monitor the funeral homes and be aware of these acts so that no caravan in Cali generates public order problems and affects peaceful coexistence”, added Dranguet Rodríguez.

Balance of this intervention:

• A traumatic weapon was seized.

• A minor was apprehended and left at the disposal of the authorities.

• A motorcycle and a car were immobilized.

“It is not only speaking, but also exercising authority. Funeral homes will need to provide us with information about funeral processions that may get out of control. When there are crowds they must notify the authorities so that we can do the control. All the capacities of the Public Force will be ready so that these caravans do not mean public disorder and affect the people of Cali ”, closed the head of the District Security portfolio.

It should be noted that this entity will hold meetings with the different funeral homes and will carry out arduous inspection, surveillance and control work in the upcoming funeral caravans.

