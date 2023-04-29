Will the collapse of El Alambrado affect the Saman Roads?

18 months have elapsed since the signing of the agreement that gave ‘life’ to the Vías del Samán program, and so far no new road works have been built in Risaralda.

A few weeks ago, the construction and supervision of the Galicia intersection was awarded for close to $30,000 million.

With the fall of the El Alambrado bridge between Quindío and Valle del Cauca, which led to the diversion of cargo vehicles along the Cartago-Pereira road, the question many ask is whether this would affect the start of work on the aforementioned intersection , since the installation of a new bridge would take around 4 months.

In an interview with El Diario, the mayor of Pereira, Carlos Maya López, indicated that he does not believe that the aforementioned situation will lead to a delay in the start of the physical works in the Galician sector, since before the start of the work do property management and other preliminary activities.

The intersection is a project that is more than necessary to mitigate the monumental traffic jams that are registered at this point of the Cerritos-Pereira highway, it will also be key to reducing the accident rate in the area, which has cost the lives of dozens of people.

Collection

Although in principle it had been stated that the Vías del Saman would be executed with the collection of the Cerritos II toll, a few months ago it was stated that the collection alone would not be enough for the development of the proposed projects.

Added to this problem is a new one, which is that one of the measures adopted by the national government in the face of the emergency was to reduce the toll rate by 58%, which clearly would affect collection.

The governor of Risaralda, Víctor Manuel Tamayo Vargas, stated that he continues to insist on the national government to prioritize the La Romelia-El Pollo dual carriageway in the Vías del Samán program, but it is time to wait if the necessary resources can be allocated to advance said work in the shortest possible time.