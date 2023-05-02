Will the government call extra sessions for the labor reform?

Until the 15th of this month, the paper on the labor reform would be presented in the Seventh Commission of the Chamber for the first debate, which questions the Government’s goal that it be approved in this legislature, before June 20. An inconvenience to start the discussion of the initiative is that it ‘queues’ behind the health reform. In this sense, there is the possibility that the Casa de Nariño calls for extra sessions.

In the last hours there was a discussion about this matter in the coalition of the Historical Pact, which officiates as the government party, as a result of Roy Barreras, the president of the Senate, expressing that the approval of the labor reform would remain for the next semester .

The President of Congress recalled that this week “It will be used entirely so that the plenary sessions of the House and Senate can carry out the National Development Plan, which by law must be approved before May 7, or else the Executive can issue it via decree.” He added that for this reason he considers that the legislative commissions, including the Seventh Chamber, will not meet these days.

“On the second of May, in the best of cases, the Commission (Seventh) of the Chamber will approve the health reform,” said Barreras. For this reason, he calculated that public hearings on the labor reform could be convened in the third week of this month.

He added that in the best of scenarios this reform would have its first debate at the end of this month, and the second in June, before the legislative recess. Then the two debates in the Senate would have to be held in the next legislature, starting on July 20.

Given what was said, representative María Fernanda Carrascal said “Senator Roy Barreras, please speak with the labor reform coordination, with the speakers, before continuing to promote speculation that confuses and does not serve the debate. So far we have an agreement, we file on May 15. If something changes, we will announce it.”

However, the filing of the paper for the first debate could go beyond May 15.

The representative Andrés Eduardo Forero Molina, one of the speaker coordinators, shared with THE NEW CENTURY that “at this moment there are three speakers who present a possible impediment, we really feel that we are not impeded, but the impediment must be processed as provided in the regulations. Unfortunately, however, the president of the Commission, Agmeth Escaf, has not foreseen this yet. So we’re looking out for that.”

The Parliamentarian of the Democratic Center added that “I feel that this is a reform where the Minister of Labor, unfortunately, did not stray from her union logic, and that in the middle of a recessive year, because we must remember that we are in a rather difficult economic situation, because We feel that the Government is only worrying about the people who have formal employment today, and ignores the 58% of the people who are working in the informal sector”.

Forero added that with the labor reform as proposed in the government text, “informality is going to skyrocket, unemployment is going to increase.”

Regarding the announcement by representative Carrascal that the presentation for the first debate on the labor reform is expected to be filed on May 15, Forero indicated that “it would be ideal, but the truth is that we are depending on President Escaf, who finally after so much allow time for the Commission to process these impediments”.

The other two parliamentarians who presented an impediment to the labor reform are Víctor Manuel Salcedo Guerrero (La U) and Héctor David Chaparro Chaparro (Liberal Party).

Government accounts

The then Minister of the Interior, Alfonso Prada, told EL COLOMBIANO about the possibility of calling extras to Congress in June, that “it is possible, we have enough time to approve the reforms, but these are the short sessions of the year, they are some short sessions that end on June 20, the Government has the possibility of extending the extras for up to a month between June 20 and July 20 and tie with the ordinary ones, we could do it perfectly, but it is possible that we do not need, but one week, two weeks of extras or that we don’t need anything”.

In addition to the health reform, which the Government hopes will be approved in this legislature in the second debate in plenary session of the Chamber, and the labor reform also wants the justice and peace projects to advance.

Regarding the process of the pension reform, it seems clear that it would stay for the second semester.