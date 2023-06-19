Home » Will the home office soon become obsolete again?
News

Will the home office soon become obsolete again?

by admin
Will the home office soon become obsolete again?

During the corona pandemic, companies were desperately looking for ways to distance their employees. For many employees, the solution was to work at their desks at home. At the moment, however, we are seeing a rather opposite movement, as many companies are trying to get their employees back into the office from their home office.

Whether the extreme risk situation postulated between 2020 and 2022 actually existed can be argued about. What is undeniable, however, is that the immediate pressure to keep employees apart is no longer there. This inevitably brings other points of view back to the fore.

Dissatisfaction is growing on the corporate side and within the real estate industry. Various points and, of course, fundamentally different interests play a role here. Basically, however, it can be stated that dissatisfaction with working from home is growing on the part of companies.

Companies are complaining about more and more problems

It is very easy to understand that landlords of commercial real estate would be happy if more work was done in offices and less from home again. They have been complaining for some time about higher vacancy rates and thus also about falling income.

The costs saved for office rents were and are an advantage for the companies. However, this is no longer weighted as highly as it was a few months ago, because experience with working from home has made it clear that control over employees is decreasing.

The initial euphoria of the pandemic period has evaporated. Instead, there are now complaints that the corporate culture is suffering and personal exchange is no longer as intensive and fruitful as it was before the nationwide home office.

See also  an incentive for the construction sector — idealista/news

It will therefore be exciting to see how working from home will continue. It is to be expected that the pendulum will swing slightly in the opposite direction again.

You may also like

Government is inactive – New union boss: “New...

Ronal Umaña says that Ambassador William Duncan is...

Cocca sacked as Mexico coach on the eve...

Trisomy 21: Sophie wants to do an apprenticeship...

Salvadoran teenager participates in the Special Olympics Berlin...

Germany leads drug-related deaths in the European Union

Chongqing Expressway 2023 Dragon Boat Festival Travel Service...

Experiment with 220 lizards shows faster adaptation than...

Do you have bees nearby? This must do

Practice with your own inhaler

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy