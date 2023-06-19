Will the home office soon become obsolete again?

During the corona pandemic, companies were desperately looking for ways to distance their employees. For many employees, the solution was to work at their desks at home. At the moment, however, we are seeing a rather opposite movement, as many companies are trying to get their employees back into the office from their home office.

Whether the extreme risk situation postulated between 2020 and 2022 actually existed can be argued about. What is undeniable, however, is that the immediate pressure to keep employees apart is no longer there. This inevitably brings other points of view back to the fore.

Dissatisfaction is growing on the corporate side and within the real estate industry. Various points and, of course, fundamentally different interests play a role here. Basically, however, it can be stated that dissatisfaction with working from home is growing on the part of companies.

Companies are complaining about more and more problems

It is very easy to understand that landlords of commercial real estate would be happy if more work was done in offices and less from home again. They have been complaining for some time about higher vacancy rates and thus also about falling income.

The costs saved for office rents were and are an advantage for the companies. However, this is no longer weighted as highly as it was a few months ago, because experience with working from home has made it clear that control over employees is decreasing.

The initial euphoria of the pandemic period has evaporated. Instead, there are now complaints that the corporate culture is suffering and personal exchange is no longer as intensive and fruitful as it was before the nationwide home office.

It will therefore be exciting to see how working from home will continue. It is to be expected that the pendulum will swing slightly in the opposite direction again.

