Will the nation get good news?

Last updated June 27, 2023

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar says that for the improvement of the economy, we will have to do contract economy. Talking on private TV, Ishaq Dar said that for the improvement of the economy, we will have to do contract economy. He said that in difficult situations, all We know the situation we are going through. We should all be willing to sacrifice.

They said that there is a lot of burden on the salaried class, that’s why the salary has been increased. We could do whatever we could for the salaried class. Tax has been imposed on the salary of two lakhs to O, no tax on the salary below two lakhs. do not have. 15 billion rupees will be collected by collecting tax from the salaried class. We have reduced the prices of petrol and diesel. Trying to complete the ninth review, the nation will get good news.

He further said that UK flights will start operating in September after the amendment of civil aviation laws. Due to stoppage of flights to Europe and America, there was a loss of 71 billion rupees annually. Islamabad Airport is not being leased, it is being outsourced. The previous government did not fulfill the IMF agreements. Pakistan’s economy needs to be strengthened.

