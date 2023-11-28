Will the Palestinian activist Marwan Barghouti be released today, 22 years after his imprisonment? The Conference on Risk Management and Natural Disasters launches in Settat with an international dimension

Electronic flag – Rabat

Palestinian citizens at home and abroad are wondering: Will the Palestinian Fatah activist Marwan Barghouti be released in the fourth installment of the implementation of the humanitarian truce agreement that will take place today?

Marwan Barghouti is a Palestinian activist who was arrested several times, most recently in 2002, where he has spent 22 years in Israeli prisons to date. He belongs to the National Liberation Movement (Fatah), which is the first base in the Palestine Liberation Organization, and is headed by Mahmoud Abbas, President of the State of Palestine.

In 2002, Palestinian leader Marwan Barghouti, who held a prominent position in the Fatah movement, was subjected to several assassination attempts, including the launching of guided missiles and being targeted with a car bomb, during the Israeli invasion of Ramallah. Barghouti was arrested on April 15, 2002, and was charged with charges including Inciting to kill Israelis, he was convicted of life imprisonment and 40 years.

Barghouti refused to acknowledge the validity of the trial, saying: “You came by force, I do not want your accusations,” stressing the continuation of the struggle for freedom and independence.

Barghouti headed the unified list of the Fatah movement in the 2006 legislative elections, and signed the “National Reconciliation Document,” which led to the Mecca Agreement between Fatah and Hamas.

Despite his arrest, he was again elected as a member of the Fatah Central Committee in 2016, winning 70% of the conference’s votes.

Barghouti is considered an effective force capable of mobilizing the masses and contributing to ending the division between Fatah and Hamas. In April 2017, an article was published in the New York Times during his hunger strike, showing his continued resistance against Israeli violations and talking about the harsh detention conditions.