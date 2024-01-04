Will the Pan American Games be in Barranquilla? Sports Secretary responds

Where did the problem start?

The bidding for the venue of this competition began in 2018, when the capital of the Atlantic hosted the Central American Games. After the completion of the competitions there was a first approach by the government of the then mayor, Alejandro Char, to the company Panam Sports.

However, the news that Barranquilla would be chosen as the venue for this competition did not arrive until 2021, when Jaime Pumarejo and Iván Duque managed to close the negotiations and bring the Pan American Games back to the country since the 70s.

Now, according to Trujillo, There was an agreement that the payments of the 8 million dollars would be made in two installments between the months of December and January.

Obviously, at the end of the year things became a little more complicated regarding payments, as the Minister of Sports has stated, in which there were some processes that were not going to reflect the money to the Panam Sports organization and they make the decision. unilaterally to take away our headquarters.

Furthermore, he clarified that he did not understand the sudden decision of the organizing company of terminate the contract unilaterally if, in past meetings, it had been agreed that the payment of what is owed would be made in two installments.

Is there hope that the games will be held in Barranquilla?

According to Trujillo, the National Government, together with the mayor of Barranquilla, Alex Char, They would be negotiating with the Chilean president of the organizing body of the games so that the headquarters continues to be respected.

Furthermore, he assured that he did not there would be economic inconveniences to be able to meet the payments that are being requested as part of the fulfillment of the contract signed in 2021 to carry out the competition.

“If it is an issue of resources, Char said that we have the resources”, assured the secretary. He also clarified that the investment that the city and the government would make for the games would be around 400 million dollars.

What would be the economic gain for the city?

Trujillo assured that more than a profit, “it is an economic movement that exists around all the games. We may be talking, according to impact studies that have been carried out, of 2.3 billion pesos.”

This money, as he explains, will go to the hotel sector, the commercial sector, and restaurants. and a large number of actors who, according to Trujillo, will participate in this movement, so losing the headquarters would be a negative impact for the city.

It would be a gigantic negative impact, we know what holding these games in the city of Barranquilla, in the Colombian Caribbean, entails. Not only does Barranquilla lose, the entire country loses; The athlete would be the main affected and even the development of sport in our country will be affected

Now, we just have to wait for the government and Panam Sports reach an agreement to define if Barranquilla would manage, in some way, to maintain the title of host of the 2027 Pan American Games.