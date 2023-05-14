Will the PDM continue the sit-in until the resignation of the Chief Justice?

Sunday, May 14, 2023, 4:46 am

Islamabad (Ummat News) According to informed sources, the PDM parties have unanimously decided that the sit-in in front of the Supreme Court will continue until Chief Justice Umar Atta Bandyal resigns from his post, according to reports.

The People’s Party has also decided to fully participate in the sit-in while Maryam Nawaz has already reached Islamabad to participate in the sit-in.

According to sources, a plan will be drawn up to bring workers from all over the country in the meeting. All PDM parties have been given a target of bringing one lakh workers before the Supreme Court, and only Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s party has converted fifty thousand people to Islam. Arrangements have been made to stay in Abad and surroundings.

According to the sources, it has been decided that all PDM parties will bring their own workers. Remember that Section 144 is also in force in Islamabad, which has been extended for 4 days. On the other hand, the Supreme Court has asked the administration of Islamabad for special security in view of the dharna, in this regard the IG Punjab and other officials have been called and issued instructions.