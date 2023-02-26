In relation to the Phase I Alert for air pollution in Bogotá, due to the high concentrations of particulate matter, as a consequence of the forest fires in the departments of Meta, Vichada, Guaviare and Casanare, in addition to those coming from Venezuela and which continue to generate particles that are being carried by wind currents to the city, the District Mobility Secretary inform public opinion that:

1.No new temporary restriction measures have been implemented for private vehicles or motorcycles, neither during the week nor on Saturday.

2The peak and license plate measure continues in force according to the current scheme for private vehicles on the days and times already known (Monday to Friday from 6:00 am to 9:00 pm). The solidarity pico and plaque option continues to operate normally.

3.In accordance with the phase I alert for air pollution in Bogotá, a call is made for self-regulation and the adoption of voluntary measures to reduce the impact of the phenomenon on the health of all. In this sense it is recommended:

Use the private vehicle in extremely necessary cases and to do so, that is shared, with full occupancy.

On trips made by public transport, bicycle, micromobility vehicles and on foot, it is recommended to use face masks.

Advance self-regulation in the activity of loading and unloading in the city, therefore, it is recommended that cargo transportation, if possible, carry out logistics routes (loading and unloading) at noon or midnight.

4. Environmental authorities continue to monitor weather conditions.

5.The Ministry of the Environment will keep monitoring alerts and emergencies due to air pollution, in order to evaluate the measures in the city that we hope, as far as possible, do not impact the mobility of citizens.