The draft of the Pension Reform project which was released yesterday by President Gustavo Petro.

One of the concerns of Colombians regarding this project It has to do with the retirement age. and the weeks of listing

With this document, of 50 pages and 89 articlesthe doubts of the public regarding these aspects of the government proposal are cleared, by confirming that time and contribution increases are ruled out

This initiative will be filed next Thursday in the Congress of the Republic.

Aspects

The initiative clarifies pension age and weeks of pricewhich will not increase.

Likewise, it contemplates an income of $223 thousand for more than 2.5 million adults over 65 years of age called “Solidarity Pillar”while establishing an income for those who contributed, but did not manage the necessary weeks to reach it.

It also includes a contributory pillar, where Colpensions will receive contributions up to the first three minimum wages and the Pension Fund Administrators, They will receive the contributions that exceed the three current legal monthly minimum wages.

In addition, it determines special conditions for women, granting a reduction in the number of minimum weeks, that is, of 50 weeks for each child without exceeding three childrenwith this it would be 150 weeks to compensate the care work.

Saving

On the other hand, the voluntary individual savings Pillar was maintained, which establishes that people who have the ability to pay, can save with this mechanism to get a better pension.

However, in addition to this, a savings fund will also be created would avoid impacts to the stock market and acquisition of public debt securitiesand in the same way, the money that affiliates have in their accounts, will continue to be managed by the AFPs.

Likewise, disability and survivor pensions, continue with the same requirements; however, they will now be recognized by Colpensiones.

Finally, a transition regime is established for people affiliated with the system who have a thousand weeks, and the conditions established in the previous regime will be respected. (Law 100 of 1993).

With this, the Government declares that seeks to unify and complement the pension system between private funds and Colpensiones, which has greater system coverage.

