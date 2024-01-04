Home » Will the presence of Guy Philippe sharpen the relationship between Haiti and the DR?
Will the presence of Guy Philippe sharpen the relationship between Haiti and the DR?

Guy Philippe Returns to Haiti After Deportation from the United States

The former Haitian police officer Guy Philippe, who led a coup against leaders René Preval and Jean-Bertrand Aristide, has returned to his homeland after being deported from Miami, United States where he served a conviction for money laundering from drug trafficking.

Philippe, known for causing riots and confrontations, has a troubled history with his compatriots. In 2005, his followers attacked the caravan of the Dominican president at the time, Leonel Fernández, who was visiting Haiti to strengthen business relations.

His return comes at a time of uncertainty in Haiti, with growing concerns about the lack of authority to combat the criminal gangs that control over 70% of the population. Additionally, there is an impasse with the Dominican Republic over the construction of a canal on the Masacre River.

On Tuesday, Philippe visited the area of Juana Mendez near the canal construction and was received as a “hero.” He criticized Prime Minister Ariel Henry and blamed the U.S. Embassy for the issues affecting Haiti, stating that Haitians “can build as many canals as we deem necessary.”

While some see Philippe’s return as potentially exacerbating tensions between Haiti and the neighboring Dominican Republic, others believe his presence may motivate a people lacking authority. However, they caution against giving him prominence.

Sociologist Inocencio García believes that Philippe’s presence complicates not only the internal situation in Haiti, but also the relationship between the two countries. He suggested that the Dominican Government mishandled the situation, pointing to a military deployment on September 15, 2023, as an unnecessary action.

However, there are also suggestions to focus on normalizing border trade and expanding trade with other neighboring islands, such as Cuba, instead of getting embroiled in Philippe’s provocative politics.

While Philippe’s presence does not currently show an immediate increase in disagreement, there are concerns that he may seek to take advantage of the crisis in the neighboring country, potentially worsening the situation in the coming weeks. It has been recommended that Western powers, particularly the United States, should send an international force to stabilize Haiti to prevent a worsening of the situation in the first months of 2024.

