Will the president be able to designate the shortlist to elect the attorney general?

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation is studying a challenge against President Gustavo Petro, for his participation in the selection of the shortlist for Attorney General of the Nation. According to the document presented by Colombia Transparente, the president lacks independence, autonomy and impartiality, which could force him to withdraw from the process.

“The legal obligation to withdraw from a cause is incurred when there are the reasons that will be explained below”, says the 24-page document presented by Colombia Transparente.

Among the arguments presented in the recusal, it is mentioned that Gustavo Petro would be involved in a situation of conflict of interest in the nomination of the shortlist for the prosecutor.

“In his presidential campaign, Petro stated that he would take steps to favor the cessation of proceedings against the front line and obtain their pardon.” said Colombia Transparente.

Likewise, in the election speech in the second round, Gustavo Petro would have expressed that the prosecutor should release all the members of the first line, who: “Through actions of systematic terrorism, financed by Farc and ELN dissidents, caused 3 years of of deep social destabilization, with serious negative consequences, to favor the presidential campaign of Gustavo Petro”, according to the recusal.

The document also refers to the fact that relatives of Gustavo Petro are being investigated for a total of 11 crimes, including money laundering and embezzlement. Recently, his son, Nicolás Petro, was captured in connection with an investigation for money laundering and illicit enrichment.

According to the lawyer Sergio Álzate, legal representative of the organization, there is enough evidence to show that the head of state could not only have a conflict of interest in the criminal proceedings against his son, but that there are several government officials who have proceedings in the independent body attached to the judiciary.

“All this series of risks for the separation of powers and, obviously, for the progress of these criminal investigations, is what entails the need for the president to distance himself from this process,” explained the lawyer.

Also sThe power of the Attorney General’s Office to challenge the President of the Republic has been questioned, for which reason some sources affirm that this could be an excess of functions, since “there is neither this procedure nor the figure of president ad-hoc.”

For his part, Juan Fernando Petro, brother of President Gustavo Petro, also referred to the election of the next attorney general of the nation.. “My position is that these charges should be subject to a completely independent edge of a public power,” Juan Ferdinand said.

In addition, he suggested that what he should do is resort to the model of ancient Greece, where there was a commission of wise men who were in charge of this process. “They were beyond good and evil, they had no particular interest and they made the pertinent decisions,” assured.

“There will always be suspicion that the president appoints someone who is a friend of the Government to facilitate their processes. To avoid this, no matter how much the president is a statesman, whose ideology consciously believes that there must be total independence, there is always the suspicion that there isn’t, that one governs with friends, although the president is showing that he also He is ruling with his enemies.” Peter explained.

In contrast, Francisco Bernate, president of the Colombian Criminal Lawyers College, assured that President Petro is not impeded or disqualified from defining the short list and passing it on to the Supreme Court.

“The first reason: the Political Constitution establishes that the only one who can appoint the attorney general is the president. The possibility of another figure, the vice president, is not contemplated, nor is there an ad hoc president. No one other than him can do it. With that single argument, the impediment is not viable”, Bernate detailed.

“In the event that there is an impediment or disability, it is if the president made the decision to choose the prosecutor, but what he does is suggest some names and who chooses is the Supreme Court of Justice, who must ensure that a person remains suitable. There are no impediments to apply or shortlist. It’s for when a decision is made.” added the criminal.

In turn, he mentioned that: “The attorney general is not in charge of investigating Nicolás Petro or any case. It is each delegated prosecutor who has autonomy to investigate. What would be desirable is that they recruit people who are a pledge of guarantee for all, who do not raise any suspicion. We are fully certain that we have a Supreme Court that will surely make the best decision and that it will be the best pledge of guarantee for all”.

“This entire process passes only through the hands of a judge. So, the Prosecutor’s Office cannot terminate the process, nor can it do anything different from raising situations before a judge. What should be asked of the next prosecutor is to maintain autonomy, that there be no change of prosecutor and that he respect the decision, whatever the prosecutor who is autonomous makes,” Bernate warned.

In addition to that, former prosecutor Mario Iguarán stated that the Political Constitution is clear and who must, yes or yes, send the list to the Supreme Court is the president, in this case Gustavo Petro. “If it is declared prevented, who sends the list? Here in Colombia there is no figure of an ad hoc president. There is no other way or way.” emphasized.

In the event that Gustavo Petro is declared prevented, and given that the procedure for this type of situation is not regulated by law, one possible option would be for him to refer a question to the Council of State in search of guidance.

