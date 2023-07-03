Will the scuffles between the National Government and the Mayor’s Office continue?

THE CHOICES between the mayoress of Bogotá Claudia López and the president Gustavo Petro have been recurring in recent months. Experts have pointed out that these differences worry the public because they are decisions made by the two most important leaders at the national level.

There is less and less to know who will succeed López and without a doubt, one of the great challenges that the new district president will have to face will be communication with President Petro. Under this premise, THE NEW CENTURY He spoke with nine of the ten candidates for mayor’s office about their proposals to carry out a permanent dialogue with the National Government. (It was not possible to obtain a response from the candidate Diego Molano).

Jorge Enrique Robledo, former senator of the Republic and the most recent candidate to confirm his aspiration for mayor, has been a staunch opponent of the actions and decisions of President Gustavo Petro.

The founding member of the Dignity and Commitment party stated before EL NUEVO SIGLO that his differences with Gustavo Petro will not disappear.

“The differences that Gustavo Petro and Jorge Enrique Robledo have in political matters are well known and I am sure they will not disappear. I hope that we both have enough maturity to deal with differences, in the most sensible and serious way possible, always guided by what is best for Bogotá and its inhabitants, ‘that is the key’. Do not lose sight of the fact that whenever we have to interact, both he and I, we think about what is best for the Bogota men and women, I am completely sure that I can handle that ”, he assured.

For his part, Juan Daniel Oviedo, former director of DANE and independent candidate for signatures; He affirmed that the institutionality has defined the relationship frameworks between the National Government and the Capital District of Bogotá.

“I believe that the Bogotá statute allows us to have sufficient autonomy so that this relationship between the District and the National Government is framed within the parameters that have already been defined within the framework of the National Development Plan for the next four years and, consequently, , our effort is going to be to find a common purpose so that Bogotá, being a quarter of the Colombian economy, can find an alignment around the resolution of the problems that we are experiencing here in the city. So, in a respectful and very institutional framework, we are going to make every effort within our reach to guarantee that the purpose of improving the quality of life of the inhabitants of Bogotá, contrary to generating short circuits, generates unions so that we can resolve the problems of the inhabitants,” he said.

Needs without political color

In the same order, Rodrigo Lara, former president of the House of Representatives and independent candidate to sign for mayor, argued that the needs of Bogota have no political color.

“If we want Metro, and great access roads, the next mayor will have to coordinate not only with the President, but also with the governor of Cundinamarca. The next mayor is the mayor of a region city. The political campaign ends on October 29, from then on the task is to govern, for that I ran. My confrontation will be permanent against the thugs of insecurity, the leeches that bleed budgets and leave construction sites abandoned, and against all kinds of predators that stalk the city. Be careful not to fall into the political logic of polarization. “Divided, the problems of the city cannot be solved,” he emphasized.

Similarly, the candidate and councilor for the Green Alliance Party, Lucía Bastidas, pointed out that as representatives of the State, both the Mayor’s Office and the National Government must guarantee the principle of harmonious articulation between the entities to fulfill the social purposes.

“The major issues that affect the inhabitants of Bogotá and in which both the Presidency and the Mayor’s Office have a common interest in moving forward must be identified, such as security, mobility and unemployment in the city. Build on what has been built and recognize, adapt and adopt good public policy practices developed by the two levels of government, always thinking about improving the quality of life of citizens. Eliminate the confrontation between the levels of administration since this only affects citizens who expect results and improvement in living conditions ”, she asserted.

Another of the councilors and candidate for mayor for the Green Alliance is María Fernanda Rojas, who stated that what she would do first if elected is to maintain a fluid dialogue with the President.

“I worked with him. We were a team, we carried out many works and many goals in Bogotá, so it will not be a problem for me to have that permanent conversation thinking about common purposes. Secondly, I will create the Bogotá Nación management with the people delegated by the President, hopefully heads of the infrastructure sectors of the social sector, and with three delegates from the District so that we periodically review the goals of the large works of the large projects social, those common purposes and we move them forward in the shortest possible time, “he said.

The last of the Greens to run for mayor is councilor Luis Carlos Leal, who indicated that the main thing is to understand that politics implies constantly making agreements and these agreements must be directed towards the real well-being of the people, not putting the ego for on.

“I would always propose that the hearings to deal with city issues in conjunction with the presidency, be held publicly with transmission through different media, so that they always take place within the framework of transparency and honesty with the citizenry and not behind closed doors. and dependence on gossip or change of opinion from somewhere”, he asserted.

political fights

For the Polo Democrático Alternativo party, councilor Carlos Carrillo will be a candidate for mayor, who stated that “when he wins, he will focus on working hand in hand with the National Government to achieve solutions to Bogotá’s problems, not on creating political fights to obtain revenue political”.

“Among some of the many proposals that we hope to work with the National Government and with the Congress of the Republic is the recovery and start-up of the San Juan de Dios Hospital, reduction and use of solid waste; and to be able to build the leachate treatment plant that contaminates the Tunjuelo River basin. We are going to evaluate the intervention policies of rivers, canals and streams that the CAR is carrying out in Cundinamarca to prevent works that harm the ecosystems from being carried out”, he indicated.

Likewise, the councilor and pre-candidate Heidy Sánchez of the Coalición Colombia Humana – Unión Patriótica party, emphasized that there must be an articulation between the District Government and the National Government, because constitutionally there are powers of the National Government over Bogotá.

“An example is the case of the works for the financing of large infrastructure works such as the metro line in Bogotá in which the National Government puts 70% and the District puts 30%. Diplomacy is a principle in politics and, obviously, there has to be an articulation between the National Government and the District Government”, he explained.

Finally, Nicolás Ramos, candidate for mayor of Bogotá for the movement ‘More actions, less faces’, pointed out that in Bogotá and Colombia there have never been collaborative governments, but rather competitive ones.

“We have the example of the ghost of the Bogotá metro: what did the left of the metro say? ‒that it should be underground‒, what did the right say? ‒that should be elevated‒, what does the center say? ‒which must be mixed, the first line elevated and the second line underground‒ and, what do we have today? ‒One meter of sewing‒. This is the product of the divorce between the National Government and the District Government, since the latter does not have sufficient financial autonomy to carry out only high-impact construction projects. Both are governments that compete and do not collaborate. The proposal is a collaborative and projection government ”, he concluded.

