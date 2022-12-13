Will the spring of tourism be far behind?The Ministry of Culture and Tourism issued new guidelines that no longer require tourist attractions to check nucleic acid certificates and health codes

Daily Business Daily News On December 9, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism adjusted and updated the relevant epidemic prevention and control work guidelines: tourist attractions, travel agencies, Internet service business premises, entertainment venues, theaters and other performance venues, scripted entertainment operations In places, except for the health code verification before the tour guide, no nucleic acid test negative certificate, health code inspection, and landing inspection are no longer required.

Over the past few days, with the continuous optimization of domestic epidemic prevention policies, the recovery of the tourism market has become stronger and stronger. Searches for travel products such as air tickets and hotels on travel platforms are on the rise. According to Fliggy data, in the past week, the bookings of inbound and outbound flights in Hangzhou have increased by nearly 60% from the previous week, with Chengdu, Guangzhou, Chongqing, Shenzhen, Kunming, Xi’an, Guiyang, Harbin, Sanya, Nanning and other cities becoming popular destinations.

With the accelerated implementation of a series of optimized policies for epidemic prevention and control, tourism in Hangzhou has picked up in an orderly manner. According to Fliggy data, in the past week, the number of hotel reservations in Hangzhou has increased by 1.3 times compared with last year. In terms of commercial districts, the West Lake Hubin Commercial District, West Lake/Lingyin Scenic Area, Wulin Square Commercial District, Qianjiang New City, Binjiang Commercial District, etc. have high booking popularity.

Shen Jiani, a senior researcher at the Strategic Research Center of Ctrip Research Institute, believes that under the general trend of science and precision, epidemic prevention measures are also more flexible. After this adjustment, it will be significantly beneficial to the travel market. “Currently, New Year’s Day and Spring Festival are approaching two important travel peak periods. After implementing local policies in various regions, it is expected that the New Year’s Day and Spring Festival markets may become the most important turning points in the tourism market in three years.”

The accelerated implementation of policies has brought hope to the recovery of the tourism industry. This puts forward higher requirements on whether the industry can prepare well for the gradual recovery of the market. Zhuang Zhuoran, president of Fliggy, said that problems such as resource shortage and brain drain may pose new challenges when demand explodes. “We have raced against time to support everyone’s resumption of business in a variety of ways according to the needs of businesses at different stages of development.”

It is worth noting that since the implementation of policies in various regions still needs a certain period of time, it will take a period for tourists’ travel confidence to fully recover.

Xu Min, chairman of Zhejiang New World International Tourism Co., Ltd., believes that “spring will definitely come, but it is not yet.” Xu Min analyzed: “Tourists still have a mentality of epidemic prevention, and their confidence in travel needs to be restored, which means that the market may not be able to Rebound in a short period of time. The Spring Festival is expected to usher in a wave of upsurge, but because it is in winter, and most of them are return orders, there will not be too much passenger flow. Therefore, the tourism industry is unlikely to explode in the short term, and the industry still needs to maintain A cautiously optimistic attitude requires more patience and confidence.”

Ma Lei, senior vice president of Jingyu Lvmama Group and president of Qichuang Tourism Group, also agreed that the basis for the survival and development of the tourism industry is the flow of tourists. The release of the policy will help to improve the mobility of tourists and release the demand for mass tourism to a certain extent. For market entities, it is necessary to further boost the confidence of tourism practitioners and stabilize the team of tourism practitioners, which will promote the recovery and development of normal business operations.