Will the way gasoline prices are set be reviewed or not?

After the last increase of $600 last week in the price of gasoline, which left the rate at $11,767 per gallon, yesterday the Minister of Mines Irene Vélez announced that the national government will review the methodology for calculating the price of fuel.

According to the head of the portfolio, Colombia is a producer of 50% of its own gasoline, so it considers that it would not be necessary to calculate the value of the gallon with the formula based on international prices.

“We are producers and more or less 50% of our gasoline is national, which is mixed with 50% imported gasoline, so we believe that it does not make total sense that 100% of the price of gasoline is assessed with the international price. We are going to review that in the methodology,” said Vélez.

The Minister of Mines confirmed that the government is considering applying a differential rate for gasoline prices, which in Colombia have increased by more than $2,600 in the last year.

According to Vélez, the rates could be differential, for example for motorcycles: “hopefully they could have a special price, and a third price for gasoline is built, that is, extra, current and another.”

Vélez assured that in the National Development Plan, the way in which the formula that evaluates the cost of the gallon is constructed will also be evaluated.

targeting

In the same way, the Minminas also reported that in addition to the methodology, they are going to review the issue of targeting, “because at this time all gasoline is subsidized (…), we find that consumers such as ships that arrive in the country to tank with subsidized gasoline or diesel.”

He also added that: “we are going to carry out a comprehensive review, we are holding technical roundtables between the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Mines and Ecopetrol to develop a new formula. We don’t want to finance those who can pay.”

At the same time, the official indicated that: “it does not make sense that the country is putting its resources, that it could be investing in other purposes. We are going to do a comprehensive and complete review, we are already starting”.

It is important to mention that on May 2, a rise of $600 in the gallon of gasoline came into force at midnight, so the average was $11,767.

The formula

This progressive increase in fuel prices in the country is given by decision of the national government, headed by the Ministry of Finance, to reduce the debt of the Fuel Price Stabilization Fund (Fepc).

“You have to keep an eye on the role of the Barrancabermeja and Cartagena refineries, as well as the biofuel generators. It cannot be possible that a gallon of biodiesel today costs $23,100 and a gallon of ethanol costs $13,048,” said Hugo Ospina, a spokesman for the taxi drivers.

Likewise, the union leader assured that the formula to establish the price of fuel is made with obsolete resolutions. “We are telling the national government to change the formula by which the value of fuel in Colombia is set, to repeal all those regulations, that all they have done is enrich a few to the detriment of millions of Colombians, and it came the time that the tax that is being given to Ecopetrol to support a public-private company is removed”, he mentioned.

In the same sense, Jorge García, president of the Confederation of Cargo Transporters, stressed that it is necessary to review the formula, and that the country cannot end up paying for fuel at the same price as the United States and Europe, since the per capita of a citizen in Colombia is lower.

“The average per capita income in the United States is US$1,100, which is equivalent to almost $5,000,000, and this figure is similar in Europe, while in Colombia it is $1,100,000. The increase in regular gasoline is not justified, especially when there are two own refineries in the country such as the one in Barranca, Cartagena, so that all domestic consumption is supplied, ”he said.

Incidence

On the other hand, regarding the decision to revise the formula to calculate the price of fuels in Colombia, the Minister of Finance, Ricardo Bonilla, stated that the price of fuels is a matter of analysis and decisions regarding national and international factors. that determine your rate.

“That formula must be put back at the center of the discussion because not all the gasoline sold in the country is imported. So, we are seeing how refined gasoline in Colombia, which has lower prices, is being sold at international prices,” he added.

Since October 2022, the National Government implemented the policy of reducing the value of the fuel subsidy in Colombia in order to reduce the deficit of the Fuel Price Stabilization Fund, which has led to the fact that, according to a report from the Energy and Gas Regulation Commission (Creg) and Andemos calculations, in a year and a half the price of gasoline has increased by $4,754 (67.5%), which directly affects 17 million gasoline-powered vehicles that drive on Colombian streets.

Impact

Oliverio García, president of Andemos, explained that “the increase in the price of gasoline affects many activities in the economy, especially citizens who must move daily and the transport of merchandise and food. Both motorcycles and vehicles are a fundamental part of people’s income, so the increase in gasoline prices increases the cost of living. Likewise, it must be taken into account that in Colombia the use of individual transport is very frequent, taking into account the limitations of public transport”.

In the case of motorcycles, according to Andemos calculations, approximately 11.3 million people will suffer the most from the increase in gasoline prices. In this sense, measures should be sought to promote the electrification of this mode of transport, which has become the largest park on our streets.

One of the strategies to spread electric and hybrid technologies is to achieve relative price parity between combustion and electric vehicles. This parity is achieved by working on the improvement of emission standards for combustion vehicles, which are currently at euro 2 in Colombia and, as of August, euro 4.

Gasoline at $16,000

The Minister of Finance, Ricardo Bonilla, said that the price of gasoline will reach $16,000. I point out that: “the limit is to balance prices, in the last few months or days the price of oil began to drop, that should have an effect on the international price, but in 6 or 7 months we should be able to balance prices.”

He also explained that: “the long-term project is for Colombians to start demanding other types of cars, Colombians continue to buy fossil fuel cars, they will feel an impact, for example, those who have cars that consume premium gasoline” .

It must be taken into account that the high price of gasoline affects not only the price of food due to the increase in the value of transportation, but also influences Colombians to stop using their vehicle, thereby affecting the income from tolls, the demand for the use of repair shops raises transportation costs and affects the value of tickets. In addition to this situation, it discourages users from traveling in their vehicles for tourism reasons.