The request for a taxi for women driven by women was fulfilled in practice at the Linz taxi company 2244. “Years ago we offered a women’s taxi,” says Robert Neuhold, head of 2244. “Unfortunately, the product cannot be implemented at the moment because we don’t have enough drivers in the team.” As reported, the offer was therefore discontinued last year.

Now the former initiative of the Freedom Party has warmed up the Linz People’s Party again. After a conversation with local councilor Theresa Ganhör (VP), Neuhold was at least able to make an offer. “We offer the first five women who contact us free training as a taxi driver in our own taxi school.” The five training places are worth almost 2,500 euros. Information on this can be found at www.linzertaxischule.at

If the 2244 fleet became more female, then “perhaps in the near future the women’s taxi could be offered again,” says Neuhold.

The FP local councilors Patricia Haginger, Ute Klitsch and Martina Tichler see the taxi company’s incentive as an opportunity to “set the starting signal for the new version of the service”.

