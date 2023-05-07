Will the world know what love is?

What is love?
But endure night owl without waiting, without clock and without time
with a look that evokes memories with every blink,
but feel short of breath, if you don’t try to save him,
but believe yourself the happiest, silliest, saddest, most unfortunate
and hate everything at the same time.
What is love?
But the union of strength and the will to articulate I love you
to the eyes that when they look at you they embrace you,
but to remain silent, not because of mistrust but because of the rebellion
of feelings that weigh in the mouth,
but dry other people’s tears with your own
and utter any stupidity in order to see him smile.
What is love?
But sigh even through the pores with enchanted hairs
more than bristling,
but to be with the face against the heart that whispers poems
on arms extended to those who do not perceive them,
but live by trying to sew your dreams
and broken loves revealing with the pupils
that everything will be fine.
What is love?
But a surrendered life with doors totally unlocked
with a single key and no duplicate,
but to run in the darkness with the restlessness
and the hope of finding him alive,
but become his sword
And fight your fears
but to be the summer skin in its winter solitude,
but to believe more in utopias than in reality itself
like a childish noblewoman.
What is love?
but feel like broken glass in the throat
when you miss,
but live extinguishing with each breath
that evokes absences.
but drown in dreams of you in all the poems,
but to believe that it flies in a kiss
with the adrenaline of not carrying a parachute, and feeling
With the intertwining of hands that you have made bridges.
What is love?
But to observe even the minimum of its fiber
and conclude that it is a miracle,
but burst between eyebrows
in order to get any center,
but to paint without hands his perfect world
so that you breathe slowly,
but to forget one’s own wounds to heal those of others,
but hug him so tight until you think you merge,
but retain him to die embedding him in thought,
in the heart, and in the strength of the interior.
What is love?
If not try to understand, what is love?
And if someone asked me what is it?
I would say: it is writing poetry
with tears on his face
in a night that does not comfort;
emphasizing that love is unbreakable and
that we are the fragile ones.