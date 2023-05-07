Will the world know what love is?

What is love?

But endure night owl without waiting, without clock and without time

with a look that evokes memories with every blink,

but feel short of breath, if you don’t try to save him,

but believe yourself the happiest, silliest, saddest, most unfortunate

and hate everything at the same time.

What is love?

But the union of strength and the will to articulate I love you

to the eyes that when they look at you they embrace you,

but to remain silent, not because of mistrust but because of the rebellion

of feelings that weigh in the mouth,

but dry other people’s tears with your own

and utter any stupidity in order to see him smile.

What is love?

But sigh even through the pores with enchanted hairs

more than bristling,

but to be with the face against the heart that whispers poems

on arms extended to those who do not perceive them,

but live by trying to sew your dreams

and broken loves revealing with the pupils

that everything will be fine.

What is love?

But a surrendered life with doors totally unlocked

with a single key and no duplicate,

but to run in the darkness with the restlessness

and the hope of finding him alive,

but become his sword

And fight your fears

but to be the summer skin in its winter solitude,

but to believe more in utopias than in reality itself

like a childish noblewoman.

What is love?

but feel like broken glass in the throat

when you miss,

but live extinguishing with each breath

that evokes absences.

but drown in dreams of you in all the poems,

but to believe that it flies in a kiss

with the adrenaline of not carrying a parachute, and feeling

With the intertwining of hands that you have made bridges.

What is love?

But to observe even the minimum of its fiber

and conclude that it is a miracle,

but burst between eyebrows

in order to get any center,

but to paint without hands his perfect world

so that you breathe slowly,

but to forget one’s own wounds to heal those of others,

but hug him so tight until you think you merge,

but retain him to die embedding him in thought,

in the heart, and in the strength of the interior.

What is love?

If not try to understand, what is love?

And if someone asked me what is it?

I would say: it is writing poetry

with tears on his face

in a night that does not comfort;

emphasizing that love is unbreakable and

that we are the fragile ones.