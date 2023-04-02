Last Wednesday afternoon, the health reform project was left in a labyrinth and practically dying. The withdrawal of support from the three major parties (Liberal, Conservative and the U) left the initiative virtually dead in its legislative process, when its paper to pass to the Seventh Commission of the Chamber had not even been defined.

The fundamental reasons for the rupture were because in the text of the draft prepared by the Minister of Health, Carolina Corcho, the participation of the EPS was practically eliminated and the audit of the millions of collection accounts that the system generates day by day was not contemplated. day and efficient management of health resources.

However, forty-eight hours later came the surprise. The representative Alfredo Mondragón (Historical Pact) posed for a photo with the document of the filing of the positive report and with the articles provided by the National Government.

Given this, the representative Agmeth Escaf, president of the Seventh Commission of the Chamber -where it will be discussed-, said that he received “the filing of the presentation of the health reform agreed with the benches of the Conservative parties and the U ”. “Ready to carry out the best possible reform for the health of Colombians,” he added.

In this regard, Mondragón stated that the paper was filed with the signature of six of the nine speakers of the project. These are Alfredo Mondragón and Martha Alfonso (Historical Pact); German Gomez (Common Party); Juan Carlos Vargas (peace seats); Gerardo Yepes (Conservative Party) and Camilo Esteban Ávila (U Party).

Concertation?

“It is a very great conciliation effort that we have been making, taking into consideration what the political parties, the actors of the system and the citizenry say. The debate that is going to begin gives us the possibility of a reconciliation process to have the right to health and protect resources”, said the coordinator of the project.

To the surprise of the Conservative and U parties, there were the signatures of two members: Gerardo Yepes and Camilo Esteban Ávila, who did so against the decision of their communities.

About Ávila, the director of the U party, Dilian Francisca Toro, sent a Twitter stating: “The signature of congressman Camilo Ávila in the presentation on the health reform was not consulted with me as director of the U; the representative signed under his responsibility ”.

Likewise, on Friday night, President Gustavo Petro announced via Twitter that the presentation on the health reform had finally been filed “with the signatures of conservatives, the Historical Pact, the U, the Commonwealth, the Peace bench and the Greens” so that be discussed in Congress.

In this regard, Alfredo Mondragón defined the document as “the result of agreement” between political parties, citizens and actors in the system. “We are carrying out an exercise with a majority presentation that we believe shows the country that it can be routed on a path of dialogue and concertation, which of course continues the debate and will surely have adjustments and possibilities for improvement.” In any case, the text reaches Congress without the explicit support of the Conservative, Liberal and U parties.

Mondragón maintained that agreements were reached so that “people who today have favorable health conditions are not going to lose them and those millions of Colombians in urban and popular areas who truly claim to have the right to health, also have that possibility ”.

However, the figuration in the signature of the speakers of members of the conservatives and the U will generate consequences within the communities.

Finally what?

Nobody understands that after more than three weeks of negotiations, a draft of the health reform was made, which was delivered last Wednesday to the Conservative and U parties and did not reflect the agreements reached in various meetings with the minister of the Health and with President Petro himself. That filled the patience of the parties. The first who decided to depart from the project was former president César Gaviria, president of the Liberal party.

Even on Wednesday night, Efraín Cepeda and Dilian Francisca Toro indicated that they would not insist any more and that they would not attend any more meetings and would present a common and separate government proposal to Congress.

“After receiving the presentation of the health reform project, we find that the agreed agreements are not contemplated, for which we will present an alternate presentation that includes the proposals presented by the parties to save lives,” the director of the U managed to write on Twitter. .

the liberals

In the case of the Liberals, the head of the party, former President César Gaviria Trujillo, is willing to sanction congressmen who support the reform.

This was revealed by W Radio: “César Gaviria will use his powers to sanction liberal congressmen who deviate from the party’s official position and support the government’s health reform. He will also punish dissidents by taking away their guarantees in their regions of influence ”.

The Liberal party, which was the first of the three communities to withdraw support for the initiative, through an official statement issued on Tuesday, March 28, revealed that there was no conciliation around the proposed lines, which is why they decided to remove it. his endorsement.

“In the last conversations with the President of the Republic, the Minister of Health and their technical teams, we observed that these lines, the basis of any agreement, have not been reflected in the writing of an article of presentation of the bill,” they specified. the liberals.

In addition, they indicated that “the lines formulated by the party to be incorporated into the reform responded to the need for Colombia to have a reform built on what was built, that would promote substantial improvements to the health and dignity of people and that would not generate regression in the fundamental right to health”.

EPS and resource management

In the presentation of the health reform, it is established that the current EPS that meet the qualification and permanence standards in force in the regulations and that wish to continue participating within the Social Health Insurance System, will have to be transformed into a figure called Health and Life Management Entities in the next two years. To do this, they must present a debt and payment acknowledgment plan with respect to health service providers.

During those two years, the EPS must fulfill commitments such as: collaborating in the organization of the Primary Health Care Centers; be subject to direct transfer by the Adres (called health bank); progressively organize by territory according to the health planning and evaluation carried out by the competent bodies; articulate health service providers within the comprehensive and integrated networks of health services organized and authorized by the Ministry.

In practical terms, the managers will fulfill an administrative function.

Regarding the flow of resources, the presentation indicates that the health funds will administer and manage the resources of the General System of Participations and all other resources destined to the health sector. A departmental, district or municipal health fund will be organized, depending on the case, which will be handled as a special account. There will be a manager of the Adres who will order the expenses against the resources of that regional fund. These funds must advance the verifications for the recognition and payment for the different health concepts. The Adres will gradually become a single payer.