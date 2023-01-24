In relation to the painful case of intolerance that arose in the municipality of Candelaria, Valle del Cauca, in which two brothers who did not carry the documents for their motorcycle savagely beat two traffic agents, fleeing and taking with them the cell phone of one of the uniformed men, it was learned that both subjects were captured for the brutal aggression and could pay up to 8 years in prison.

“The checkpoint was on the road that leads from Cali to Candelaria, exactly in the sector known as Samaritano, in that place the comrade Néstor Andrés Marín, signals a stop to a driver, he physically assaults the agent, causing injuries to his head. his face, later another citizen arrives who assaults the agent Johan Andrés Franco, causing a blow to his face and fractures in one of his arms and then they run away, ”explained Luis Martínez, coordinator of Candelaria traffic agents.

Fredy Alexander and Andrés David Castillo Rodríguez, the two brothers who attacked the uniformed officers, will be charged with assault on a public official, personal injury and theft.

“When they were approached by the Police, a cell phone was confiscated that minutes before had been stolen from one of the traffic agents, it was also established that one of the assaulted officials had memory loss due to the blows received and multiple other fractures. . These men remain at the Candelaria Police station and will remain at the disposal of the competent authority,” the authorities reported.

Photo: Cali Metropolitan Police

