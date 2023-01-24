Home News Will there be a prison for the brothers who aggress the transit agent?
News

Will there be a prison for the brothers who aggress the transit agent?

by admin
Will there be a prison for the brothers who aggress the transit agent?

In relation to the painful case of intolerance that arose in the municipality of Candelaria, Valle del Cauca, in which two brothers who did not carry the documents for their motorcycle savagely beat two traffic agents, fleeing and taking with them the cell phone of one of the uniformed men, it was learned that both subjects were captured for the brutal aggression and could pay up to 8 years in prison.

“The checkpoint was on the road that leads from Cali to Candelaria, exactly in the sector known as Samaritano, in that place the comrade Néstor Andrés Marín, signals a stop to a driver, he physically assaults the agent, causing injuries to his head. his face, later another citizen arrives who assaults the agent Johan Andrés Franco, causing a blow to his face and fractures in one of his arms and then they run away, ”explained Luis Martínez, coordinator of Candelaria traffic agents.

Fredy Alexander and Andrés David Castillo Rodríguez, the two brothers who attacked the uniformed officers, will be charged with assault on a public official, personal injury and theft.

“When they were approached by the Police, a cell phone was confiscated that minutes before had been stolen from one of the traffic agents, it was also established that one of the assaulted officials had memory loss due to the blows received and multiple other fractures. . These men remain at the Candelaria Police station and will remain at the disposal of the competent authority,” the authorities reported.

Photo: Cali Metropolitan Police

Comments

You may also like

President Petro speaks after the arrival of fuel...

The Secretary-General’s Caring World Shows Happy Life_News Center_China.com

Protests in Cesar and La Guajira cause mobility...

Jhon Jáder Durán was presented at Aston Villa

More than 40 fires in Santa Marta so...

Do not create gales

Off the records | The New Century

The leaders of the Municipal Transportation Bureau inspected...

Renowned DJ was found lifeless in a suitcase...

This Tuesday Invías machinery arrives to repair the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy