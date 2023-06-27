Will there be a solution for Zone 7?

On August 1 of last year, the note was written with the problem that 98 families from Camilo Torres lived in Dosquebradas, due to a lagoon that had formed on a drainage system that became famous on social networks when a yellow machine got stuck there. Well, now the ‘water pump’ is repeated but further down, in Zone 7, in front of the community booth.

Yesterday morning Jimmy Riascos, Secretary of Infrastructure traveled to the site and reported: “We can give the community some peace of mind, because since Saturday we were present with a professional team, we made a prior evaluation to determine which personnel and works they were needed. We met with the president of the Board, community, Diger, Fire Department and Serviciudad”.

The water was at the level of the pipes on Saturday morning.

As the site is flooded, two motorized pumps were taken and once the water was evacuated, the workers can begin to remove the obstruction in the pipe and avoid the risk of collapse or a landslide. The intervention was delayed, according to the secretary, because the grid that cut off the garbage was stolen.

Lina Arias is the president of the Board and opined that “They did come, they made a ditch so that the water evacuates by itself, but they have not defined whether they are going to change the pipes. That if it can be uncovered, so much the better, because the pipe is very deep and at this moment they do not have resources for this work. The concern is that they are going to do something above it”.