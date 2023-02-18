Home News Will there be a taxi driver strike on February 22?
Will there be a taxi driver strike on February 22?

Will there be a taxi driver strike on February 22?

The Ministry of Transportation called a meeting of the taxi drivers’ union in order to advance the negotiation table that allows finding solutions to the call for mobilizations.

The Ministry of Transportation called a meeting of the taxi drivers union and the Ministries of Labor, Information Technology and Communications and Science, Technology and Innovation, for next Tuesday, February 21, at 2:00 pm. , at the entity’s facilities or virtually.

This in order to advance the negotiation table that allows finding solutions to the call for mobilizations by some transporter unions, on Wednesday, February 22, in several cities of the country.

With this pronouncement, the Government “expresses all its willingness to build, through dialogue, concerted solutions to the problems that this important taxi sector has been raising,” said the Ministry.

The designation of the spokespersons and/or representatives of the promoters of the mobilization called F22 is expected, “with the aim of listening to the requests and motivations that have led them to promote the day, discuss the problems that afflict them and thus seek solutions effective and concerted ”, specified the Ministry of Transportation.

