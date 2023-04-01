Holy Week has arrived Santiago from caliseason in which the city varies your road traffic and also the measure of beak and plate.

Given this, according to the Ministry of Mobility of the capital of the Vallethis peak and plate regulation It will work normally on holy Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

This measure will not apply the following days

• Holy Thursday and Good Friday because they are holidays.

• Holy Saturday and Easter Sunday.

beak and plate for private vehicles will remain Monday for plates ending in 3 and 4; Tuesday 5 and 6 and Wednesday 7 and 8.

“It is up to us to accompany everything that is present in the pilgrimage centers, also tutelary hills and of course cemeteries that are highly visited places”, said the Secretary of Mobility, William Vallejo.

“We will be there from 5:30 in the morning on Wednesday the 31st and Saturday the 1st of April in a first wave of people leaving the city. Likewise We hope that the first visitors begin to enter”, added the official.

Data

1. 471 traffic agents will be available in this season of rest for all caleña citizens, located in all parts of the city, to provide support in religious, tourist and recreational activities.

2. There will be alcohol and speed checkpoints. on all roads in the capital of Valle del Cauca to guarantee the safety of drivers and pedestrians.

3. The Ministry of Mobility will also be present at the Exodus plan and the return plan since last March 31.

