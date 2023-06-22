Will this problem ever end?

By Centrópolis Writing

At two in the afternoon, commerce in the center of Medellín is at its peak. Hundreds of passersby go in and out of the premises, while the vehicles squeeze in the streets trying not to get caught between the “taco”.

However, on Maracaibo street, at the height of the Ópera shopping center, all the cars find an obstacle. The road, by itself narrow, is reduced to a single lane since the other is occupied by such a number of motorcycles parked one next to the other, that it can reach a hundred.

“Leave her, nothing happens to her, when she goes out she pays,” one man tells another, it seems that the first is one of those who manages the illegal outdoor parking lot that is set up day after day in this same sector, and the second is just someone looking for a place to leave their motorcycle while they run an errand.

How is it possible that in an area like the center of the city, which historically hosts more than a million people a day, where there is a lack of space for pedestrians and where traffic jams have always been a problem, people are allowed to take illegally the path for own profit?

Illegal parking on the outskirts of the Ópera shopping center, on Maracaibo street.

Other spaces where the problem is seen

Maracaibo is just one of the critical points for the illegal occupation of the highway. In other sectors such as La Bayadera and El Sagrado Corazón de Jesús, it seems that hope has been lost in terms of recovering the streets for the citizen.

“Going to church here is impossible, if you enter the car, you don’t get it out quickly for anything in the world, all the streets of the neighborhood are taken over by mechanical workshops and it is sad to see how such a beautiful sector is so deteriorated by selfishness of a few”, comments María Isabel Granada, a citizen who works in the Alpujarra, a sector adjacent to the El Sagrado Corazón neighborhood.

The people who illegally occupy the public space in this area are mostly mechanics, who for many years have been allowed to do their work there and today they cannot conceive of stopping.

Without wanting to name names, they express that they have the right to work, that things have worked that way for a long time and that they cannot imagine how they could earn a living at home if they are not allowed to work as mechanics in the streets where they always do. have made.

In a country with high rates of informality and unemployment, the situation is, to say the least, complex.

What do you think Ministry of Mobility?

When consulted by CENTRÓPOLIS, the Medellín Mobility Secretariat states that to control the problem, the respective rigorous controls are carried out with the vehicle regulation groups, which are made up mostly of traffic agents, who are accompanied by other servers such as the National Police.

“In addition to the tasks carried out by traffic agents from the specific points that are assigned for the development of their activities, a certain number of agents are programmed week by week, which are dedicated solely to the control of illegal parking in the Urban Zone. of Protected Air, area of ​​influence that covers the sectors mentioned: La Bayadera, El Sagrado Corazón de Jesús, Calle Maracaibo at the height of the Ópera shopping center”.

According to the entity, in this last place the actions that are carried out must always be carried out with the accompaniment of the National Police, since on repeated occasions there have been situations of alteration of public order, where the physical integrity of the servers has been affected. public.

Despite all this work, the figures reveal that it has little relevance. Only in these three critical areas of the center of Medellín in 2022, 3,709 subpoenas were given and 1,032 vehicles were immobilized. And this year the numbers seem to get worse, from January 1 to May 23, in these same three critical points, 1,876 subpoenas have been given and 489 vehicles have been immobilized.

These data, added to the fact that the problem is repeated daily, suggest that the sanctions are insufficient when it comes to solving a problem that affects the city in so many areas.

Faced with the impotence generated by the facts, there are some tools that citizens can use to contribute even a little. Through the ReportesMed mobile application it is now possible to alert the authorities of improperly parked cars.

“Transit agents go to the places where illegal parking is manifested. Groups such as Móvil de Tareas and PQRSD constantly respond to requests made by citizens through the channels provided for it. Once the requirement is met, the petitioner (citizen) receives a response with the results of the visit that was made ”, concludes the Ministry of Mobility.

So, if you are still thinking about leaving your vehicle under repair all day on the sidewalk, or paying for an illegal parking area, remember that this creates congestion, affects air quality due to traffic jams and, on many occasions, it generates visibility difficulties that cause road incidents where someone could lose their life.

