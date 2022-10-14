Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan will lead a delegation to Kazakh to attend the CICA Summit today and tomorrow (October 12-13). It is speculated that according to the current CCP epidemic prevention regulations, he is likely to be absent from the upcoming 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. In addition, Sun Chunlan, the only female member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China, is about to retire, and the Guizhou female party secretary of the Communist Party of China who has worked with Xi’s confidant is expected to “enter the bureau”.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning announced on October 11 that at the invitation of the Kazakh government, the presidency of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia, Vice President Wang Qishan of the Communist Party of China will lead a delegation to Kazakhstan to attend a meeting in Asta from October 12 to 13. The sixth CICA summit held in Naples.

The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China will open on October 16. Wang Qishan was elected as a representative of the 20th National Congress in Jiangsu Province earlier this year. At this time, his visit to Kazakhstan has attracted attention.

At present, the Chinese Communist Party still implements the “7+3” epidemic prevention regulations. Xi Jinping went to Uzbekistan to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in September this year. After returning to Beijing at midnight on September 16, he went to Beijing Exhibition Hall until September 27 to see the achievements of the theme of “Endeavoring a New Era”. Only made public appearances again during the exhibition.

As a representative of Xi Jinping, Wang Qishan went to the UK to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II held on September 19. After returning to Beijing, he did not appear publicly until September 30.

It is speculated that Wang Qishan will return to China as soon as the 13th. According to the current CCP’s epidemic prevention regulations, Wang Qishan must not be released from isolation until the 23rd. The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China will debut on October 16. Based on the past 7-day conference period, the conference will close on the 22nd. In other words, if Wang Qishan is quarantined according to regulations, he will be absent from the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

At the same time, the Seventh Plenary Session of the Nineteenth Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, which is scheduled to close today, will decide the list of the Standing Committee members of the Presidium of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. By convention, the outgoing members of the Politburo Standing Committee, including Wang Qishan, will also be included in the Standing Committee of the Presidium of the Party Congress. If Wang Qishan is unable to attend the meeting, whether he will still be a standing member of the presidium of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China has also attracted attention.

According to a report by Taiwan Wind Media on October 12, Sun Chunlan, the only female member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, is about to retire. It will be interesting to see which woman will fill her place.

Chen Yiqin, 62, the current secretary of the Communist Party of China‘s Guizhou Party Committee, and Shen Yueyue, 65, vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of the Communist Party of China, are seen as possible successors, but Chen Yiqin is more likely to qualify.

The China Project, a news platform that focuses on China, said the two lack significant policy differences, but their faction, political career and other experiences will affect whether they are eventually promoted to the Politburo of the Communist Party of China.

The Asia Society Politics Institute (ASPI), a subsidiary of the American think tank Asia Society, said that the Politburo of the Communist Party of China has traditionally reserved a woman, and this tradition may be continued, and women who can fill this position will not be Not much, one of Chen Yiqin and Shen Yueyue is expected to be promoted. Although Shen Yueyue has more leadership experience at the national level than Chen Yiqin, her background in the Communist Youth League is not good for her.

Chen Yiqin’s political experience has always been in her hometown of Guizhou Province, and she has worked with Li Zhanshu, the current chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of the Communist Party of China and a confidant of Xi Jinping, which adds a lot to her. From 2010 to 2012, Li Zhanshu was the secretary of the Guizhou Provincial Party Committee of the Communist Party of China, while Chen Yiqin was appointed as a standing member of the Provincial Party Committee in 2007. Li Zhanshu became a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee in 2017, ranking second only to Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang.

Chen Yiqin, who belongs to the Bai nationality, became the first female and ethnic minority governor after the establishment of the Communist Party of China in 2017. In 2020, Chen Yiqin became the secretary of the Party Committee of Guizhou Province of the Communist Party of China, becoming the third woman to be the secretary of the Party Committee of a first-level administrative region after Wan Shaofen and Sun Chunlan, and the only female secretary of the Party Committee of a minority province. However, a bus accident in September 2022 was the only factor behind the decline of Chen Yiqin’s reputation.

However, ORCA bluntly stated that despite the increase in the number of female members of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the proportion of female members of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China will not increase in the short term, and it is a distant dream to have women become members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee.

Responsible editor: Lin Li

