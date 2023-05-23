Will Xie Feng’s appointment as Chinese ambassador to the United States bring the relationship between the United States and China back to life?

China’s new ambassador to the United States, Xie Feng, arrived in the United States on Tuesday. The 59-year-old Xie Feng took office in Washington, does it mean that China’s policy towards the US will change?

Xie Feng’s appointment as Chinese ambassador to the United States is a sign of easing relations between the two countries?

Xie Feng once worked in the U.S. Department of the North American and Oceanian Department of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, and later went to the Chinese Embassy in the U.S. in 2000, where he held various positions. In 2008, Xie Feng served as Minister of the Chinese Embassy in the United States. In 2010, he became the Director-General of the North American and Oceanian Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China. In 2021, he will serve as the Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of China.

Bonnie Glaser, Director of the Indo-Pacific Project of the German Marshall Fund (GMF), a think tank in Washington, D.C., said in an interview with this station that Xie Feng is different from the previous Chinese ambassador to the United States, Qin Gang. She said: “Xie Feng has been dealing with the United States for quite a long time. He is an expert who has been in charge of American affairs in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, while Qin Gang does not have a strong background in US-China relations. So I think it is a important distinction.”

In the video meeting between US President Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping in November last year, Xie Feng attended as a participant. In recent years, Xie Feng has also conducted exchanges and meetings with representatives of the American business circles, overseas Chinese circles, and local city representatives. The US “Wall Street Journal” reported that Xie Feng’s appointment as Chinese ambassador to the US “may send out a signal”, that is, under the recent series of diplomatic frictions, “the Chinese government is still willing to improve communication.”

China’s previous ambassador to the United States, Qin Gang, resigned on January 2 this year. Ge Laiyi said that since China has not sent an ambassador to the United States for several months, this has hindered communication between the U.S. and Chinese governments to some extent. “It’s important to have a Chinese ambassador to come and discuss the various developments that have taken place and meet with the general public, talk to think tanks, go out to interstate and talk to the business community,” she said.



On May 23, 2023, China’s new ambassador to the United States, Xie Feng, arrived at New York’s JFK International Airport. (Reuters)



Scholar’s Viewpoint: An Ambassador is an Executioner, Not a Policy Maker

Ge Laiyi also pointed out that, in fact, the role that ambassadors can play is limited: “Ambassadors can help set a positive tone for the relationship between the two countries, but ambassadors don’t really make policy decisions. This is not the ambassador’s job.” role. He will be an enforcer, but he can still have a positive or negative impact on the relationship.”

According to multiple media reports, Xie Feng previously served in the Chinese embassy in the United States, established a strong relationship with the former Chinese Foreign Minister Yang Jiechi, and became Yang Jiechi’s confidant. During the anti-extradition movement in Hong Kong in 2019, Xie Feng, who served as the Commissioner of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Hong Kong, was appreciated by high-level officials for his “dare to fight”. In addition, when Xie Feng accompanied envoys from Latin American and Caribbean countries to China to visit Xinjiang in 2021, he expressed a tough diplomatic stance, saying that “the anti-China forces have carefully It has designed a ‘whole industry chain’ from making lies to launching attacks.”

Wang Dan, head of the “Dialogue China” think tank in Washington DC, believes that Xie Feng’s appointment as Chinese ambassador to the United States cannot be judged as a signal of easing relations between the United States and China. He said: “In China now, after Xi Jinping was re-elected, (diplomatic attitude) has basically become the attitude of Xi Jinping alone. I don’t think it should be regarded as some political signal. The main thing is It still depends on Xi Jinping’s attitude.”

Wang Dan said that under the background of Xi Jinping’s strategy of confrontation and competition with the United States, even the relatively moderate diplomats will “turn sheep into wolves”. He said: “We have all seen similar experiences in the past, and I believe Xie Feng will go the same way.”

The reporter also sent an email to the Chinese embassy in the United States, hoping that the other party would comment on the impact of Xie Feng’s appointment as Chinese ambassador to the United States on China’s foreign policy towards the United States. In the reply email, the Chinese embassy in the United States did not directly comment on this incident, and said: “We will release relevant information in time. Please pay attention to our website and official social media platforms.”

